CACHE — If you look at the imposing Cache offensive line, you may not find senior William Quoetone at first glance. But if you watch No. 70 in action, you will realize why he’s out there, making consistent plays for that talented unit.
“Yes, I’m the little guy up there,” he says with a big grin. “I’m 6-1 and about 190. A lot of people ask me that question and I tell them that I just try and use my speed, quickness and strength to get the job done. There are much bigger guys on our line but I’ve started since I was a sophomore and technique is what you have to focus on to play on the line.”
His coach sure likes having him on both sides of the ball.
“William is a big part of our program,” Coach Faron Griffin said. “He’s started on the offensive line since he was a sophomore and that’s saying something. This year we have him playing defensive end and he’s doing an excellent job for us. He just plays hard every snap and makes plays.”
Quoetone says that he loves all the offensive plays but his favorite is the speed sweep.
“On that play it’s my job to use my quickness to turn that linebacker back inside and allow the runner to reach the corner,” he said. “I just pride myself in getting my job done and after we run any play and I make a good block it’s a great feeling.”
When he’s playing defensive end, he’s in a completely different role.
“When I’m on defense I’m the guy making sure the other team doesn’t get to the corner,” he said. “That’s the first thing I had to learn on defense, stretch the play out and make sure they can’t get around the corner and force them back inside where the swarm should get them. You have to be very discipled on defense and not get drawn too far up field.”
In his spare time, Quoetone likes to play video games, not something uncommon with the youth of today.
“Yes, I play video games, mostly strategy games,” he said. What about Fortnite, which is all this writer hears from his grandson?
“Yes, I play Fortnight some but not as much as the others. I always want to play strategy games because it makes you think.”
And in the classroom, Quoetone loves to think as well and he’s found a class that might lead to a career.
“I really love forensic science,” he said. “The teacher is Mr. (Paul) Runnells and he teaches us to use evidence to solve crimes. He will give us the evidence and then it’s up to us to follow that evidence to a conclusion. I’m not sure if that’s what I will do in college but that could be one of the options.”
His plans don’t include football, however.
“I’m pretty sure that this is my last year of football,” he said. “I am a good student – I have a 4.0 grade point average – and I want to go to college and concentrate on getting my degree.”
When it comes to his taste buds, Quoetone gives them a challenge with his favorites.
“I love Asian food, especially hot and spicey chicken,” he said. “I eat that wherever I go but most of the time I end up at Wok N Roll, theirs is pretty good. I just have always liked Asian food as long as I can remember.”
The Bulldogs are still smarting after the dramatic end of their season after winning their first game they were forced out of the playoffs because of a COVID outbreak.
“This year we have something to prove and we think we can come back and be successful in our district,” he said. “I think that Newcastle is a game we’re all looking forward to playing. We had a 3-touchdown lead against them and let them come back and beat us. We get them down here this year so we will be ready. That was a tough game to accept and then the COVID deal at the end was tough. But we’re determined more now than ever.
“I think it will boil down to the same teams again this year. Clinton is always going to be tough; really there are no easy games in district so we have to be ready to play each week if we want to make it back to the playoffs. I think we have the potential to be really good but it takes effort on every play if we want to reach our goals.”