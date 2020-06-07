A couple of weeks ago we talked about the venomous snakes of Southwest Oklahoma and how to identify and avoid them. This week, let’s look at the non-venomous, or what biologists are now calling “harmless” snakes and the benefits that they actually bring.
We identified the three main venomous species found around here as copperheads, water moccasins, and rattlesnakes. With approximately 53 species of snakes found in Oklahoma, that leaves 50 that are beneficial to humans, by eating other pesky critters that cause problems.
I can hear some of you now saying, “The only good snake is a dead snake!” And there are some of my family member that feel the same. But the truth is that snakes are really beneficial!
While most folks already know that snakes are a big consumer of rodents, and rodents are one of the vectors in some nasty diseases, a new study by the University of Maryland shows a more interesting benefit. Snakes may help prevent the spread of Lyme disease.
The science is pretty simple. The three species of bacteria (genus Borrelia) that carry Lyme disease tend to live in small rodents. When a tick sucks an infected rodent’s blood, it too becomes infected. And if that itty-bitty tick should someday sink its mouthparts into say ... you or your pet, there’s a chance it’ll slip its new host a shot of that same bacteria. The result? A health condition that causes fever, headaches, depression, joint pain, and heart and central nervous system damage.
But what could help stop this chain of infections? A healthy dose of rodent-loving snakes! A single rat snake or rattle snake eats 4-6 mice a week that adds up to 2,500 to 4,500 ticks a year, according to a study conducted by Edward Kabay, a graduate student in conservation biology at the University of Maryland. When a snake catches a field mouse infected with Lyme, it gobbles up everything: the messenger (the tick), the message-sender (the mouse), and the message itself (the bacteria).
So, even though it’s most human’s nature to fear or detest snakes, they do provide a service, so lets look at some of the more common “harmless” snakes found in our area.
Bullsnakes – Most of the calls I get are about larger snakes, and the bullsnake is right at the top of that list. Bullsnakes are one of our larger species, growing up to 6-feet long. They are a striking snake with a yellow-tan colored body and brown blotches that run down its back.
Human encounters are more with bullsnakes since they are active in the daytime. They also have, like many other harmless snakes a habit of vibrating their tail, when disturbed, and it can sound like a buzz of its more formidable cousin, the rattlesnake.
Bullsnakes primarily eat mice and other rodents, but will take an occasional bird, egg or lizard.
Ratsnakes – Two species of ratsnakes are common in SW Oklahoma the Great Plains and the Western (sometimes called black) ratsnake.
Great Plains ratsnakes have a tan to brown body with dark blotches on its back and sides and grow up to 3-feet in length.
Western ratsnakes are dark-colored constrictor that can vary in coloration. It can be totally black, have dark blotches under a light black color, or be black with some reddish-orange flecks mixed in. The belly is creamy white to greenish-yellow and is sometimes mottled. They also get larger growing 6-7 feet in length.
Both of these are as the name suggests, prolific rodent eaters. But will also prey on other small animals, including birds and eggs. They are adept at climbing and I get calls about these snakes startling people by climbing up walls or getting into attics, and other places rodents would congregate.
Interesting fact is that these snakes are often called “chicken snakes” due to their affinity for eggs. They may also use the vibrating tail trick to fool would be predators into thinking they are rattle snakes.
Kingsnakes – Kingsnakes are one of my favorite snakes found in Oklahoma, there are two species that are common around here – the prairie and the speckled kingsnake.
Prarie kingsnakes are colored much like Great Plains rat snakes, with tan or brown bodies and dark blotches.
Speckled kingsnakes are beautiful snakes with black scales that have a yellow spot on most of them, giving a speckled appearance. Some specks are lighter in color, and may appear almost white giving them the nickname “salt and pepper” snake.
While kingsnakes are good ratters, another part of the diet includes lizards and other snakes. They are even immune to the bite of venomous snakes and often eats them.
Hog-nosed snake – as the name suggests the most unique feature of this snake is the upturned pointed snout. Coloration can vary from yellow tan with darker blotches to dark, almost black.
If the nose is unique to the hog-nose, then the behavior is just as unique. When disturbed it may hiss, spread out its neck in a cobra like posture, or even fain death by rolling over on its back and hanging its tongue out. They are quite the actors of the snake world.
Hog-nose snakes actually have a weak toxin in their saliva, but it is not poisonous to humans, only toads and frogs on which makes up its primary diet.
I can remember, growing up, my granddad talking about “spread adders.” He obviously had more than one encounter with the hog-nose snake.
Garter snakes – While we have several different species of garter snakes in Oklahoma, the Orange-striped ribbonsnake is the one found most often around here.
I usually tell people if a snake has stripes that run down the body, it is undoubtedly harmless. Well the ribbon snake has just that, three yellow or orange lines that run from head to tip of the tail.
Garter snakes feed primarily on frogs, toads and earthworms.
Also called a “garden snake” they are common to moist areas with lots of vegetation. This is the most widely distributed snake across North America.
While they are harmless, they can have a feisty personality, and may strike or even bite when picked up.
Watersnakes – Contrary to popular belief, not every snake seen at the pond or lake is a water moccasin. Most are in the Nerodia genus of watersnakes.
The diamond-backed variety of this genus is common in our waters. They have coloration that resembles the poisonous cousin, with a greenish brown body and diamond like patterning. But they can also be almost black in color.
The major difference in watersnakes and moccasins is the tail. Watersnakes have long tapering tails. While cottonmouths tails end abruptly.
Diamondback and broad banded watersnakes can be aggressive, especially when attracted to a minnow bucket or stringer of fish. Another feature is the musky smell they emit.
Rough greensnake — Solid green in color, this slender snake has a plain white or light yellow belly. As its name suggests, it has keeled, or rough, scales.
The most unique thing about this snake is its ability to climb. The green color allows it to blend in perfectly in bushes and trees where it feeds on insects and spiders. They can reach 3-4 feet in length, but most of that appears to be tail.
These long, slender snakes are quick and hard to catch, evading possible predators by climbing or swimming away.
That is just a few of the more interesting harmless snake species found in SW Oklahoma. For more information about snakes, go to oksnakes.org.
Fort Worth, Lake Ray Roberts to Host First Bassmaster Classic
For just the third time in the event’s storied history, the 2021 Academy Sports and Outdoors Bassmaster Classic will be coming to Texas. The eyes of Texas — and the world — will be watching March 19-21, 2021 as the Super Bowl of Professional Bass Fishing heads to Fort Worth with fishing taking place at Lake Ray Roberts in nearby Denton.
It will mark the first time Fort Worth will host the Bassmaster Classic, as well as the first time a major B.A.S.S. tournament has been held on this fishery.
“There are very few firsts in the world of sports,” said Chase Anderson, Chairman of B.A.S.S. “We can’t wait to have a historic first next year when fishing’s biggest stage comes to Fort Worth. Our fans, sponsors and anglers are sure to be in for an incredible experience.”
Downtown Fort Worth will be on full display during the event, hosted by the Fort Worth Sports Commission and Visit Fort Worth. Outdoors enthusiasts can browse at the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, which will be held at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, before taking in daily weigh-in festivities at nearby Dickies Arena.
Recent Classics held in Birmingham, Ala., and Knoxville, Tenn., have drawn record-breaking crowds of more than 120,000 fans to Classic Week events, including the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo. The Outdoors Expo has grown into the largest consumer fishing show in the country, with 200 exhibitors from around the world onsite selling a variety of merchandise for fishing, hunting, camping and more — an outdoor enthusiast’s dream. Exhibition space fills quickly for this in-demand show, so interested businesses are encouraged to get on the waiting list today at Bassmaster.com/Expo.
The Fort Worth Sports Commission will be monitoring event protocol and safety procedures as they evolve over the next several months to ensure Fort Worth is ready to host this prestigious tournament next spring.”
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation below normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Channel catfish fair on minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along flats, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, main lake, rocks and in coves. Walleye slow on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and minnows along the dam, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation above normal, water 70 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Channel catfish good on worms below the dam and along the dam. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation above normal, water 71 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and dough bait in the main lake and around points. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits along rocks and weed beds. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation normal, water 70. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, punch bait and stinkbait along rocks and shorelines. White bass, striped bass hybrids and Saugeye good trolling crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 8-15 ft. around brush structure, creek channels and points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation 1 1/2 ft. above normal, water low to mid-70s and extremely stirred up. Spillway is open and running. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Walleye and saugeye fair on crankbaits along the dam, riprap and spillway. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.