Colorado Football

In this file photo Colorado head coach Deion Sanders responds to questions during a news conference after the team’s NCAA college football practice at the university Aug. 4, in Boulder, Colo.

 AP

LAS VEGAS — The excitement of Deion Sanders taking over at Colorado is making the Buffaloes an unlikely favorite of bettors for this college football season.

At least with what is considered the betting public. For the pros, not so much.