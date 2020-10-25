STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s defense may not be among the statistical leaders in the Big 12 Conference come next week but the thing that matters most is the Cowboys found a way to survive, 24-21, in a real slugfest against talented Iowa State Saturday.
The defensive statistic mentioned most late in the game was that the 48 points the Cowboys have allowed jumping out to a 4-0 record, is the best four-game streak in the 16-year Mike Gundy era.
To be honest, take away two big plays from ISU’s amazing tailback Breece Hall that accounted for 136 yards, the rushing stats will still be pretty strong. The thing to mention is on Hall’s 18 other carries, he gained just 49 yards.
While the defense was often mentioned leading up to the game, most diehard OSU fans were more interested in seeing how the offense might perform and who would be leading that offense.
Indeed, Spencer Sanders was back at the helm Saturday and while he looked like a player who had missed a great deal of time, he still made some big plays.
Sanders hit 20 of 29 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown, however, in the early going he appeared a bit pumped up and threw a pair of interceptions, though one came off a batted ball.
And not to be missed was his running. He rushed for 71 yards on 15 carries to keep the ISU defense honest.
With Sanders back, Tylan Wallace looked like himself again, as the wide out caught five passes for 76 yards.
However, Wallace’s best reception came late in the game when he snagged an onside kick attempt by the Cyclones to seal the outcome.
That was a huge play for throngs of OSU fans who remember 2011 when ISU recovered an on-side kick and stunned the Cowboys to knock them out of any chance of making the national championship hunt.
This time, Gundy and his assistants waited until just before the Cyclones were ready to kick and called time. During that timeout you could see one of the best defensive players on the team, Trace Ford, visiting with Wallace. It was Ford and another Cowboy who provided the big blocks to keep the ISU players off Wallace so he could leap high and make the grab.
Two plays in the Victory Formation allowed the No. 6 Cowboys to escape with the win.
Another thing that must be mentioned; Iowa State has a really good football team and don’t be surprised if that bunch runs the table. On this day, though, OSU was just better.
On defense, OSU hounded Brock Purdy into 19-of-34 passing for 162 yards and it was Ford and Malcom Rodriguez who helped make one of the biggest plays in the game.
That play came at the OSU 18 as the Cyclones were threatening to take a two-score lead. But on a 3rd-and-6, OSU brought the house and Ford and Rodriguez got big pressure on the ISU signal-caller, who back-pedaled he threw a bad pass that was called intentional grounding, forcing ISU into a 4th-and-20 at the 31. Connor Assalley was called on to kick a field goal but it was wide left and OSU took over at that point.
Three plays later, OSU was in the end zone as Chubba Hubbard bolted 17 yards, Sanders hit Wallace on a 19-yard pass and then found Jelani Woods for a 34-yard touchdown to turn the game around.
“The defensive pressure was really important,” Gundy said. “That was a big part of our game-plan. We knew we had to blitz him to keep him off-base. They run a lot of that tight-end heavy package that makes it hard to get pressure but I thought we did a super job. He had to throw off-balance at times; we messed with his footwork.
“That play and No. 8 (Braydon Johnson) catching that punt down there at the 4-yard-line were huge plays in this game.”
Johnson’s big play on a late punt made the Cyclones start a drive with 6:52 left in the game. Three plays with heavy rush and a great bat down by Tre Sterling forced an ISU punt and gave the Cowboys a chance to run some clock and that proved to be huge, especially after the Cy-clones drove downfield to score late to make it interesting.
As far as evaluating the play of Sanders, Gundy was pleased for the most part, but he seemed to sense that his red-shirt sophomore tried to rush things at times.
“That second interception was just a bad play and he should have pulled it down and run it instead,” Gundy said. “But I felt like overall he played really well. There are just some things he can do that really helps our offense.”
OK, so does this bunch really deserve to be No. 6 in the polls? After watching some of the other scores pop up on the screen, it was obvious that this bunch deserves to be ranked in the Top 10 until somebody knocks them off.
The next team that gets that opportunity is Texas, which comes to Boone Pickens Stadium next Saturday. Texas beat Baylor, 27-16, earlier Saturday.
Sanders and OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn will have more time to work together prior to next week’s visit from the Longhorns.
“Hey, it was a little different; outside of 17 or so plays, he hadn’t played since last November,” Dunn said. “We wanted to use his strengths and that’s his ability to move around in the pocket and make plays. He’s actually cutting his teeth all over again, so it’s taking him some time to get back to where he was.”
What OSU fans should take away from this 4-0 start is that the defense is indeed better, and with Sanders back and the line playing somewhat better, those things should make them feel a bit more confident.
Unless they have a Halloween meltdown at home against Texas, this bunch could sure cause some noise as the season winds down.