In a game highlighted by innumerable penalties, missed chances and punts, it sometimes felt like neither MacArthur nor Enid wanted to win Thursday’s game.
But the Highlanders showed the desire and fortitude needed to finish the job, as defensive stands and late-game heroics from Nasir Kemper sealed a gritty victory for MacArthur, 21-7 over the Plainsmen at Cameron Stadium.
The Highlanders had tried an onside kick to start the game, but were unsuccessful. Enid reciprocated with one to start the second half, but executed it perfectly, stealing a possession down 14-0. A 38-yard pass from Blake Priest to Cam Mathis set Enid up at the Mac 1, where Johnny Villa punched it in two plays later. Just four plays into the second half, MacArthur led by just a touchdown.
Things went from bad to worse as Mac’s next three offensive plays included two interceptions by Gage Graham passes by Enid’s Daigen Gibbens. But the defense stood its ground on each ensuing Enid possession, forcing a punt on the first while Devin Bush sniffed out a receiver screen pass on a 4th-down conversion attempt on the other.
The Mac defense continued to stand tall into the 4th quarter. After an Enid punt pinned them at their own 10, MacArthur appeared to still be in trouble. But the running game churned out yards, just as it had all night. And while runs by Bush, Graham and Isaiah Gray got solid yards, it was MacArthur’s leading man who made the plays that put the game away.
Nasir Kemper had a 29-yard run on 3rd down early in the drive and then, on 2nd and long, Kemper took a jet sweep and let his feet and vision do the rest.
“I saw a cutback so I cut back,” Kemper said. “I saw another dude coming at me from the side and so I cut back again. And then I found myself in the end zone.”
As if the 42-yard touchdown run and 127 rushing yards on just 9 carries weren’t enough, Kemper put the cherry on top by intercepting a pass to end Enid’s last-gasp drive late in the 4th quarter.
Kemper had runs of 42, 41 and 29 on the night. But his efforts were just part of a Mac rushing attack that averaged better than 5 yards a carry on the night. With sophomore quarterback Gage Graham still working out some growing pains, the Highlander running game has been a reliable source of production when head coach Brett Manning has needed it.
“I feel like our running game is coming along,” Manning said. “Our offensive line is young, they’re all juniors and sophomores, but they’re going to be good. And we’ve got some guys who are hard to tackle.”
With more than 280 penalty yards, the rest of the game wasn’t always necessarily pretty, but Manning said it’s important to get the hiccups out of the way before district games.
“We put ourselves in bad spots,” Manning said. “We lost some series because of penalties, so we need to limit those.”
MacArthur (2-1) is scheduled to start district play next Friday at Duncan.