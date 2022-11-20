Thousands of Oklahoma hunters have already hit the field in search of white-tails, as the annual deer gun season started yesterday. With two weeks to get in on the action, there’s plenty of time to head to the field.
For many sportsmen and sportswomen, the 16-day season will be the best time to put meat in the freezer and maybe hang a trophy on the wall.
This year’s Rut Report indicates plenty of hunter success is likely this year, as deer movement is reported in all regions of the state. The rutting period is the time when most deer breeding activity occurs, and deer tend to be most active. See all the latest reports from the field listed below by region.
Overall, Oklahoma’s deer population is in good shape this year, said Big Game Biologist Dallas Barber with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Again this year, Barber is urging deer hunters to do their part to help the state’s overall deer herd health by harvesting antlerless deer.
“It still remains as important as ever to place emphasis on doe harvest to keep a healthy, thriving population,” Barber said. Antlerless deer harvest becomes even more important in the state’s deer management plan when populations grow.
To encourage a greater harvest of does, the Department last year put rules in place that increase seasonal limits and open dates for antlerless deer harvest. It also continues to promote the “Hunters in the Know ... Take a Doe!” campaign.
Barber praised hunters for their voluntary participation in the past, because every time a hunter decides to take a shot, he or she makes a decision about deer herd management. And with about 95 percent of Oklahoma’s land under private ownership, hunter participation is critical to effectively manage deer statewide.
Southwest Region — Reported by Ron Smith, Wildlife Senior Biologist
Current Buck Rutting Activity: Deer activity picked up sharply with the changing weather. Younger bucks have been moving and working scrape lines since the last weekend of muzzleloader season. Mature bucks have recently been more visible and are on the chase. Greater numbers of does are also being seen over much of the region.
Habitat Conditions: Habitat conditions vary widely. Dry weather throughout the year has reduced cover and native food sources. Recent rains have finally allowed winter wheat to germinate and become a usable food source. Water resources may be limited in many areas, with many ponds and creeks being dry or poor quality.
Hunter and Landowner Reports: Landowners are reporting notable changes from previous years. Most are seeing greatly increased activity, while some are seeing improved numbers. Others in the more drought-impacted areas are seeing lower numbers overall. Hunters are reporting increased activity and sudden observations of breeding behavior ramping up. Bucks are on the chase.
Public Land Best Bets: Packsaddle, Ellis County, and Black Kettle are open for rifle season and offer good opportunities.
Advice for Deer Hunters: Be prepared to spend the day in the field. As rut activity increases, opportunity may present itself throughout the day. Pay careful attention to wind conditions throughout the day when planning your approach, and stay in the field. Rut activity may have their attention, but they remain aware of their environment.
Biggest Mistakes to Avoid: Leaving the field too soon may take you out of the game. Failure to put in the time scouting will always give deer the advantage.
Turkey Day Trivia
Some things to ponder while sitting in the stand this Thanksgiving week.
America’s turkeys almost went extinct in 1930 from loss of forest habitat and over hunting. Recovery efforts, including those by the Wild Turkey Federation and state and federal wildlife agencies have been successful over the past 80 years and there are now an estimated 7 million wild turkeys in North America.
See how much of this Wild Turkey Trivia you know. Answers are below.
1. Where did the name “turkey” originate?
2. Adult male turkeys are called what?
3. Females are called what?
4. Adolescent males are called what?
5. Very young turkeys are called what?
6. What are the “patriotic” colors of a turkey’s head?
7. How fast can an adult turkey run?
8. How fast can turkeys fly?
9. How many eggs can a female turkey lay?
10. How many subspecies of wild turkeys are found in the United States?
11. How many subspecies are found in Oklahoma?
12. What U.S statesman preferred the wild turkey to the eagle for our National Bird?
13. When was the first presidential pardon for a thanksgiving turkey?
14. What is a group of turkeys called?
15. How many tail feathers does a turkey have?
16. How long do wild turkeys live?
17. What do wild turkeys eat?
18. Where were wild turkeys first domesticated?
19. What are the fleshy bumps on a turkey’s head called?
20. What is the fleshy appendage that extends over the beak?
Answers –
1. The bird really is named after the nation of Turkey. Early European visitors to the Americas saw the creature and it reminded them of a bird familiar to them back home known as a “Turkey bird.”
2. Toms
3. Hens
4. Jakes
5. Poults
6. The wild turkey’s bald head can change color in seconds with excitement or emotion. The birds’ heads can be red (pink), white, or blue.
7. Turkeys have a top running speed of about 25 miles per hour — about the same as a human track star.
8. Though they only fly for short distances, they are speedy and can hit about 55 miles per hour when going full tilt.
9. Turkeys have been known to lay as many as 18 eggs in a clutch, but average about 10-12 laid one per day for about two weeks. The female incubates the clutch for nearly a month before hatching.
10. Wild turkeys (Meleagris gallopavo) include Eastern, Osceola, Rio Grande, Merriam’s, and Gould’s subspecies. There are subtle plumage differences and different ranges that distinguish the birds.
11. Eastern, Rio Grande and Merriam’s subspecies can be found in Oklahoma (Merriam’s are only at the tip of the panhandle).
12. While Benjamin Franklin did not advocate for the turkey as our National Bird, he did prefer them to bald eagles. In a letter to his daughter, Benjamin Franklin called the bald eagle “a bird of bad moral character” because they steal from other birds. He called the turkey a “much more respectable bird,” “a bird of courage,” and “a true original native of America.”
13. It’s widely believed that the first presidential pardon for turkeys started when Abraham Lincoln’s son pleaded that the bird intended for Christmas dinner had a right to live just like any other creature, but it wasn’t until 1989 during George H.W. Bush’s administration that the official pardoning ceremony started.
14. A group of turkeys has many awesome and unusual descriptive nouns, including a “crop”, “dole”, “gang”, “posse”, and “raffle.”
15. There are approximately 5,500 feathers on an adult wild turkey, including 18 tail feathers that make up the male’s distinct fan.
16. The average lifespan of a wild turkey is three to five years, and the oldest known wild turkey lived about 13 years old.
17. Wild Turkeys eat plant matter that they forage for in flocks, mostly on the ground but sometimes climbing into shrubs or low trees for fruits. In fall, winter, and early spring they scratch the forest floor for acorns, pecans, white ash seeds, and other seeds and berries. During the spring they may dig up plant bulbs if nuts are scarce. In late spring and summer, Wild Turkeys strip seeds from sedges and grasses, occasionally supplementing their plant diet with snakes, salamanders, snails, ground beetles, and other insects.
18. The Aztecs domesticated another subspecies, M. gallapavo gallopavo, the south Mexican wild turkey, and the Spanish brought those turkeys to Europe. The pilgrims then brought several of these domestic turkeys back to North America.
19. The warty protuberances on the head of a turkey are called caruncles. Technically, wattles and snoods are types of caruncles, but on turkeys the term usually refers to all the flesh that is not a wattle or a snood.
20. While it looks like a pint-sized version of an elephant’s trunk, the purpose of the snood is not to grab food, it’s to grab the attention of a mate. While mature female turkeys develop a short snood of their own (evolutionary purpose unknown), on males it eventually grows up to 5 inches; when a male is trying to impress a female, the snood turns bright red and elongates even further.