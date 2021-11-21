Deer Season off and running

Thousands of Oklahoma hunters have already hit the field in search of white-tails, as the annual deer gun season started yesterday. With two weeks to get in on the action, there’s plenty of time to head to the field.
For many sportsmen and sportswomen, the 16-day season will be the best time to put meat in the freezer and maybe hang a trophy on the wall.
This year’s Rut Report indicates plenty of hunter success is likely this year, as deer movement is reported in all regions of the state. The rutting period is the time when most deer breeding activity occurs, and deer tend to be most active. See all the latest reports from the field listed below by region.
Overall, Oklahoma’s deer population is in good shape this year, said Big Game Biologist Dallas Barber with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Again this year, Barber is urging deer hunters to do their part to help the state’s overall deer herd health by harvesting antlerless deer.
“It still remains as important as ever to place emphasis on doe harvest to keep a healthy, thriving population,” Barber said. Antlerless deer harvest becomes even more important in the state’s deer management plan when populations grow.
To encourage a greater harvest of does, the Department last year put rules in place that increase seasonal limits and open dates for antlerless deer harvest. It also continues to promote the “Hunters in the Know ... Take a Doe!” campaign.
Barber praised hunters for their voluntary participation in the past, because every time a hunter decides to take a shot, he or she makes a decision about deer herd management. And with about 95 percent of Oklahoma’s land under private ownership, hunter participation is critical to effectively manage deer statewide.
Southwest Region
— Reported by Ron Smith, Wildlife Senior Biologist
Rut activity appears to be running slightly behind 2020. Young bucks are active early and late. Mature bucks have been keeping a very low profile. Active scrape lines have been increasing during the past week. Unseasonably warm weather may have activity delayed. A couple of cold fronts should kick things into gear.
Habitat is variable across the region from east to west, getting much dryer farther west. Overall cover will be much heavier than in 2020. Spring and early summer rains provided good growth for habitat improvement. Important forbs and browse will be in good condition. Helpful rainfall ended in midsummer, which quickly began to take a toll on water sources, so that may be a critical focus area. Winter wheat is behind schedule as dry conditions now dominate the region.
Limited activity was reported until about Nov. 10, when movement seemed to increase. Delayed wheat growth across the region has made observations a bit different for deer grouping up, but overall deer numbers appear to be close to those of 2020. Fawn production appears to be solid, as most does have been observed with twin or single fawns.
Public Land Best Bets
— Black Kettle, Packsaddle and Ellis County are the top three WMAs in the region for gun season. Altus-Lugert and Fort Cobb WMAs are also open to shotgun with slug.
Advice for Deer Hunters
— Be prepared to stay all day. As we move further into peak rut, any time of the day can be productive. Always use wind to your advantage when planning entry and setup for the hunt. Spend as much time as possible scouting all the elements of your hunt area. Be aware of property boundaries and regulations for both private land and public. Be patient.
Smith says leaving the field early can lead to missed opportunity. And not accounting for changing weather and wind conditions may take you out of the game.
Share your harvest
— Through Hunters Against Hunger and Deer Share, Oklahoma hunters have two opportunities to share their harvest.
Hunters Against Hunger (HAH) is a cooperative program between local meat processors, the Wildlife Department, and deer hunters to provide fresh meat to hungry Oklahomans. Hunters who legally harvest a deer during any of this year’s deer seasons can simply deliver the deer to the nearest participating processor after E-checking their harvest. Each donator is asked to contribute a tax-deductible $10 to assist with the program. The venison is distributed through a network of qualified, charitable organizations that feed hungry Oklahomans. Hunters can find participating processors at wildlifedepartment.com/hunting/processors/main.
Deer Share is another Department effort that enables hunters to donate harvested deer to help others. Hunters post their contact information on the Wildlife Department’s website before their hunt so that anyone desiring fresh venison can reach out to them and make a commitment to accept their harvest. With a successful hunt, the hunter can quickly transfer the fresh deer to the interested party, who can then process the deer or employ a local processor. People can learn more about the program and hunters can sign up to transfer their harvest at wildlifedepartment.com/hunting/species/deer/deer-share.
Deer auto crashes on the rise
You are driving along on a long winding road in the country. Out of the corner of your eye, you see a flash in your bright headlights. You feel a bang as your car crashes. If you are lucky, you awake in the back of a paramedic van or on a hospital bed. If you are not lucky, your family and friends are making your funeral arrangements. What happened? You have become another victim of the increasing number of crashes between cars and large wildlife such as deer.
Fall is this time of year that most crashes happen. Deer are heavy into the mating season, and hormones have taken over. Bucks are chasing does at all hours, and they are not looking out for your car!
According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety from 1975 to the mid-2000s there was a general upward trend in deaths from collisions with animals. However, this trend has leveled off in the past few years. There were 185 deaths from collisions with animals in 2019. These deaths occurred most often during July-September.
According to State Farm, U.S. drivers had 2.1 million animal collision insurance claims in the U.S. between July 2020 and June 2021, up 7.2 percent from the same period a year ago. These claims were most likely in West Virginia, with one in 37 drivers making an insurance claim based on this kind of accident. In Washington, DC the odds are one in 569, making it the lowest risk area for animal collisions, followed by Hawaii with a risk of one in 474. The large majority of animal collisions are with deer (67 percent in the latest period).
Be vigilant in early morning and evening hours, the most active time for deer.
Unfortunately, these are the times when drivers are most exhausted – getting to work after a night of sleep that never seems enough or tired after a long day on the job. To add to your alertness, have some coffee before going on the road or even have a cup with you.
Drive with caution when you are moving through a deer-crossing zone. Caution means using your high beams to see as far ahead as you can down the road. Caution also means slow down and do not overdrive the local conditions. If you cannot see something in the road fast enough to react to it then you cannot avoid crashing into it whether it is another car, a deer or even a person.
If you see a deer on the side of the road, slow down and blow your horn with one long blast to frighten the deer away. If the deer is in the roadway, brake firmly. Do not swerve. It can confuse the deer as to where to run. It can also cause you to lose control and hit a tree or another car.
Keep alert as deer and other wildlife do not travel alone.
And, always wear your seat belt. Most people injured in car/deer crashes were not wearing a seat belt. Even if you do not collide with anything, not wearing your seat belt can get you hurt when trying to avoid a crash.
Unfortunately, you cannot always avoid a crash. If your vehicle strikes a deer, do not touch the animal. The frightened animal, in attempting to move, could hurt you or itself. The best procedure is to get your car off the road, if possible, and call the police.
One piece of good news if you could not avoid the animal, your car insurance policy covers collision with an animal under the comprehensive portion of your auto insurance policy. All you have to do is report the crash to your agent and get repair estimates.
Of course, avoiding a crash is always better than having to deal with one after it happens so be safe in areas where large wildlife may harm you or your vehicle.