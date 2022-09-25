The most popular of all archery hunting seasons is for deer. Last year, 117,216 hunters ventured out with stick and string or other archery gear. That’s down quite a bit from the last couple of “Covid” years that saw record numbers of hunters looking to get outdoors.

Those archery hunters took home 36,522 deer in 2021-22, accounting for more than 30 percent of the total deer harvest for the year counting all methods. Antlerless deer made up 44 percent of that harvest.

