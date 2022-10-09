Deer numbers continue to rise
Courtesy MetroCreative

The numbers are in from last year and it was an extremely good year for Oklahoma deer hunters. While it did not exceed the previous year’s record harvest, it was still in the top three all-time.

“These are good times for a big-game hunter in Oklahoma,” said Dallas Barber, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation big-game biologist. “Healthy herds and good conditions led to the third-highest harvest total on record.”