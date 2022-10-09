Deer numbers continue to rise

The numbers are in from last year and it was an extremely good year for Oklahoma deer hunters. While it did not exceed the previous year’s record harvest, it was still in the top three all-time.
“These are good times for a big-game hunter in Oklahoma,” said Dallas Barber, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation big-game biologist. “Healthy herds and good conditions led to the third-highest harvest total on record.”
The 2021-22 Oklahoma big-game hunting seasons were an exceptional success, providing hunters abundant opportunities with great habitat along with healthy and robust herds. And Oklahoma hunters took advantage of the opportunities, breaking many harvest records across the state, in more ways than one.
Deer — A total of 117,629 deer were harvested during the 2021-22 seasons, down slightly from the record of 126,290 taken last year. More importantly, antlerless harvest made up 41 percent of the total harvest, which falls right in line with the statewide annual goal of between 40 and 45 percent.
Biologists have been encouraging hunters to take more does. This is vital to the health of Oklahoma’s deer herd, and it sure seems that hunters are listening.
Gun season continued as the most popular deer hunting season. Gun hunters took 68,879 deer with a modern firearm, the third largest amount ever. This figure includes the holiday antlerless season and the youth season.
Muzzleloader harvest decreased slightly from the previous year, with 12,228 deer taken during the nine-day season.
For the third year in a row, archery hunters set a record with 36,522 deer taken.
When it comes to location of harvest the top three counties for deer harvest came in as expected due to their large size. Pittsburg County landed in first place with 4,071 deer harvested. Osage County was closely behind with 4,398 deer harvested. McCurtain County landed in third place with 2,842 deer taken, but Atoka and Creek counties are not far behind.
Wildlife Management Areas and other ODWC-managed public lands make up a small percentage (about 3 percent) of Oklahoma’s land area, but accounted for 7.6 percent of the overall deer harvest.
Archery hunting continues to grow in popularity, which can be seen in a record-setting harvest for a third year in a row. Archers took 36,522 deer during the 2021-22 season, accounting for just over 30 percent of the total deer harvest. Antlerless deer made up 44 percent of the archery total. The annual Game Harvest Survey (GHS), a scientific survey conducted by the Wildlife Department, has been tracking hunter metrics for decades. The GHS estimated that 117,216 archers took to the field this past season with a deer license in hand.
During the nine-day muzzleloader season, 12,228 deer were taken. That was a substantial drop from the previous year, a drop that could be attributed to warm temperatures across much of the state. The GHS estimated 85,248 hunters went afield to harvest 4,546 antlerless deer and 7,682 antlered deer.
Elk — Hunting opportunities for elk hunters in Oklahoma are available two ways: private land hunting with written landowner permission during the state’s private land elk hunting seasons, or draw hunts through the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s controlled hunts program.
Private land seasons run concurrently with open deer seasons except in the Special Southwest Elk Zone, which has separate season dates. Hunters had a banner year during the 2021-22 seasons, harvesting a total of 607 elk, an increase of nearly 50 over the previous year. The largest harvest came from Comanche County, which had controlled hunt opportunities at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
Antelope — Oklahoma’s pronghorn herd is relatively small compared to what is found in other western states. The state is on the eastern fringes of the pronghorn’s native range. However, Oklahoma’s herd is able to sustain a limited harvest in the fragile ecosystem that these one-of-a-kind creatures inhabit.
Pronghorn harvest opportunities include an over-the-counter archery license, once-in-a-lifetime controlled hunt permit, and landowner drawn permits.
Hunters managed to harvest 152 pronghorns from the open hunting area of Cimarron County and the portion of Texas County west of State Highway 136. Cimarron County, having much better habitat with a greater proportion of native shortgrass prairies than Texas County, led harvest with 109 animals, 52 of those being bucks. Texas County hunters harvested 43 total, which included 17 bucks.
Bear — 2021 turned out to be another great year for bear hunters, who harvested 70 bears combined during the archery and muzzleloader seasons, just two shy of last years harvest.
Archery hunters harvested a total of 66 bears (42 males and 24 females) while the muzzleloader portion only saw four bears harvested (4 males and no females).
“There were some really big bears harvested, with several weighing over 500 pounds. “One tipped the scales at 613 pounds,” said Jeff Ford, Wildlife Biologist in the Southeastern Region. “I would say the most important thing to help with having a successful bear season is to find an area with fresh bear sign and then just stay with it. Most successful bear hunters start early in the season, and you may have to sit all day.” Weather is a big factor during bear season; cold and wet conditions will make the bears less active.
Oklahoma had its first bear harvested in Bryan County, one of the counties that had its first open bear season in 2019. Since the first bear season in 2009, hunting had been restricted to only the four counties in the extreme southeastern corner of the state. In 2019, the open area for bear season expanded to all or portions of 12 counties.
“I’ve seen a lot of trail camera photos from hunters in some the newly opened portions of the state and expect to see the harvest increase in those areas as hunters learn more about hunting bears,” Ford said.
The 2018 bear season set the bar for the most harvest success, with a total of 85 bears taken that year.
The 2022 season will be Oklahoma’s 14th for bear hunting. During the first 13 bear seasons, Oklahoma bear hunters have harvested 659 bears in total. Some Oklahoma bears have been very large, with several qualifying for Boone and Crockett listings, and many scoring more than enough for the state’s Cy Curtis big game record book. Ford said the heaviest bear he recalls being taken in Oklahoma tipped the scales at 638 pounds.