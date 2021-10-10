The numbers are in from last year, and it was an extremely good year for Oklahoma deer hunters. In fact, it was so good, it was one for the record books.
“These are good times for a big-game hunter in Oklahoma,” said Dallas Barber, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation big-game biologist. “Deer season resulted in record-shattering numbers for hunter participation and harvest. Elk hunting saw a substantial increase in harvest. And pronghorn hunting remains a highly sought-after and successful quarry to hunt.”
The 2020-21 Oklahoma big-game hunting seasons were an exceptional success, providing hunters abundant opportunities with great habitat along with healthy and robust herds. And Oklahoma hunters took advantage of the opportunities, breaking many harvest records across the state, in more ways than one.
Deer — A total of 126,290 deer were harvested during the 2020-21 seasons, the most ever. More importantly, antlerless harvest made up 43 percent of the total harvest, the highest since 2010 and a 5 percent increase from the 2019-20 season.
Biologists have been encouraging hunters to take more does. This is vital to the health of Oklahoma’s deer herd, and it sure seems that hunters are listening.
Gun season continued as the most popular deer hunting season. Gun hunters took 73,542 deer with a modern firearm, setting a new harvest record. This figure includes the holiday antlerless season and the youth season.
Muzzleloader hunters bumped up their harvest from the 2019-20 season by almost 1,000, reporting a total 17,411 deer taken.
And it was no surprise that archery hunters set another season harvest record with 35,337 deer taken. Archery hunting has been on an upward trend over the past handful of years.
When it comes to location of harvest the top three counties for deer harvest came in as expected due to their large size. Pittsburg County landed in first place with 4,447 deer harvested. Osage County was closely behind with 4,398 deer harvested. McCurtain County landed in third place with 3,445 deer taken.
Wildlife Management Areas and other ODWC-managed public lands make up a small percentage (about 3 percent) of Oklahoma’s land area. But these areas accounted for 6.5 percent of the overall deer harvest.
The 2020-21 archery season set another harvest record of 35,337 deer, which was almost 5,000 more than the previous record set during the 2019-20 season. These 35,337 deer made up for 28 percent of total deer harvest for all seasons. Bucks accounted for 54.3 percent of total archery harvest, with antlerless deer making up the other 45.7 percent.
Also notable is that archery hunting continues to grow in popularity. The annual Game Harvest Survey (GHS), a long-standing ODWC scientific survey that tracks hunter participation and success, estimated a new record in archery participation of 141,472 hunters who chased deer in 2020-21 with some form of archery gear.
More muzzleloader hunters hit the field last year too. Estimates from the GHS show that about 97,000 hunters took advantage of the underutilized muzzleloader hunting method. But participation was the highest since 2009. The result was 17,414 deer harvested, the most for muzzleloaders since 2012. Antlered deer totaled for 67 percent of harvest, while antlerless made up the remaining 33 percent.
Elk — Hunting opportunities for elk hunters in Oklahoma are available two ways: private land hunting with written landowner permission during the state’s private land elk hunting seasons, or draw hunts through the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s controlled hunts program.
Private land seasons run concurrently with open deer seasons except in the Special Southwest Elk Zone, which has separate season dates. Hunters had a banner year during the 2020-21 seasons, harvesting a total of 559 elk, an increase of more than 150 over the previous year. The large increase in harvest came from additional con- trolled hunt opportunities at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
Antelope — Oklahoma’s pronghorn herd is relatively small compared to what is found in other western states. The state is on the eastern fringes of the pronghorn’s native range. However, Oklahoma’s herd is able to sustain a limited harvest in the fragile ecosystem that these one-of-a-kind creatures inhabit.
Pronghorn harvest opportunities include an over-the-counter archery license, once-in-a-lifetime controlled hunt permit, and landowner drawn permits.
Hunters managed to harvest 169 pronghorns from the open hunting area of Cimarron County and the portion of Texas County west of State Highway 136. Cimarron County, having much better habitat with a greater proportion of native shortgrass prairies than Texas County, led harvest with 117 animals, 71 of those being bucks. Texas County hunters harvested 52 total, which included 27 bucks.
Bear — 2020 turned out to be one of the best years overall for bear hunters, who harvested 72 bears combined during the archery and muzzleloader seasons.
Archery hunters harvested a total of 68 bears (41 males and 27 females) while the muzzleloader portion only saw four bears harvested (two males and two females).
“Hunters checked in some very impressive bears in 2020. I saw at least four that would easily go over 500 pounds, and several that were in the 300-pound range,” said Jeff Ford, Wildlife Biologist in the Southeastern Region. “Most successful archery hunters have become very patient waiting on the bigger bears before letting their arrows fly.”
Oklahoma had its first bear harvested in Bryan County, one of the counties that had its first open bear season in 2019. Since the first bear season in 2009, hunting had been restricted to only the four counties in the extreme southeastern corner of the state. In 2019, the open area for bear season expanded to all or portions of 12 counties.
“I’ve seen a lot of trail camera photos from hunters in some the newly opened portions of the state and expect to see the harvest increase in those areas as hunters learn more about hunting bears,” Ford said.
The 2018 bear season set the bar for the most harvest success, with a total of 85 bears taken that year.
The 2021 season will be Oklahoma’s 13th for bear hunting. During the first 12 bear seasons, Oklahoma bear hunters have harvested 589 bears in total. Some Oklahoma bears have been very large, with several qualifying for Boone and Crockett listings, and many scoring more than enough for the state’s Cy Curtis big game record book. Ford said the heaviest bear he recalls being taken in Oklahoma tipped the scales at 638 pounds.