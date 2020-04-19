Sports fans have all heard the old phrase, “Build it and they will come,” but now it may be time to add to that phrase.
Now it’s more appropriate to say, “They built it, fans filled it, but will they come back now in this new world we face?”
While that originally dealt with the “Field of Dreams” movie, now all sports groups are wondering what will happen after the COVID-19 pandemic?
Bigger cities are worried about the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and the like, but in towns the size of Lawton, rodeo is the professional sports choice and while the annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo is still more than three months away, like so many events, the future is not totally clear.
“We are still heading forward at full speed, because you have to be ready if you get that chance,” Rangers board member Charles Lupi said last week. “We will meet May 1 and we plan on making our final decision on June 1.”
Charlie Thockmorton, who has served as the announcer at the Rangers Rodeo for the last 22 years, said that the entire world of rodeo is scrambling to see what happens over the next few weeks.
“I’ve already lost several rodeos, including Burwell, Neb., which is one of the bigger ones I do,” the veteran announcer said. “The problem is going to be with sponsors; so many businesses are hurting right now that it’s going to be a challenge to raise money.
“Those $15,000-added rodeos may have to rethink their plans and make adjustments. Right now, I know cowboys who are hurting for money. Many of them have had to take a job.
“I have a good friend who is an announcer in California and he’s lost five big rodeos and is now driving a truck to pay the bills.”
Then there are stock contractors like Maury Tate of rural Apache, who is waiting to make decisions on several events, most notably the Cody Nite Rodeo that he produces in Cody, Wyo., for 90 days each summer.
“The Cody people (Stampede board) are still planning their Fourth of July rodeo and there’s been some talk of starting the Nite Rodeo right after that. They expect to make a decision around the middle of June.”
Like Throckmorton, Tate said the sponsors are the biggest question mark.
“Everyone is hurting right now, so until things open back up and people start making some money, we don’t know what it will be like trying to raise sponsorship money,” Tate said.
Tate, who owns “Mo’ Betta Rodeo Company” has one event scheduled in Lawton, the Liberty Bank X-treme Bulls Classic, but that event has already been moved to late May and it might not happen at all.
While the thought of sitting around the house might be good for some, when you own prize bucking livestock, you want them out their doing their thing.
“Those bulls and broncs are no different than athletes, they need to be out there competing and that just makes them buck better,” Tate said. “Sitting around eating this good grass we have right now won’t hurt them but they will take some outs to get back to their prime.”
While there has been some talk of bigger rodeos moving to later in the season, thus far nothing major has been announced.
“There are people talking about Reno, Cheyenne or some of the other big rodeos moving to September, but nobody really knows,” Tate said. “Everyone is speculating and wondering just what’s going to happen.”
If those major rodeos don’t move, then there is a chance Lawton could actually gain contestants.
The way I sees it, nobody is on the road earning money right now, so when the green light flashes, there is going to be a mad dash for cash to make the National Finals Rodeo.
Those contestants who have gotten off to a good start will have the edge, but that stretch from July 4 to Sept. 30 is going to become really important when rodeos start again.
“I heard the governor of California saying this morning that there won’t be any large sporting events in that state and to me that means no NFL, no NBA, no rodeos,” Tate said. “And, if California goes that route, then you can bet Oregon and Washington will do the same. That would really take out a bunch of big rodeos like Pendleton, Hermiston and some other big events.”
But beyond the regular rodeos, what about the National Finals Rodeo?
“Just think, with all those casinos shut down, we’re talking about Boyd Gaming, MGM and all those big casinos that make that Finals possible, there’s a chance they might not even be up and running in time for the Finals,” Throckmorton said. “And with those guys we’re talking about billions just to get them up and ready, get the staffs back and start generating money.”
But as we mentioned earlier, will the people come back to the casinos, sporting events or even to go shopping without a vaccine for COVID-19?
“I think the PRCA is solid financially but I think they might have to do something like waive (entry) fees for a month or week or something to get those cowboys back out there” Throckmorton said. “That might jump-start rodeos.”
Throckmorton was not around for the Great Depression but he’s heard the stories, all of us seniors have heard those stories from our parents.
“It’s crazy, we haven’t seen anything like this since the Great Depression years,” the veteran announcer said. “It’s had such an adverse effect on everyone; it’s just been like dominoes falling. People are adjusting to do what they can.
“But when we see events like the Kentucky Derby and the Indianapolis 500 moving, then you know it’s not a normal year.”
While nobody wants to predict what will happen, I expect by August that we will see big rodeo crowds and then in the fall see big crowds at sports events.
People are tired of this sitting around and they want to get out and enjoy life as best they can.
I also have faith in the medical field and I expect a vaccine will come along before that 18 months that many experts are predicting.
After seeing General Motors making ventilators, I’m not going to doubt anything is possible in this great country.