In his first-ever Firecracker Open, Peter Kim shot a blistering 6-under 65 on Monday to finish with a 3-day score of 205 (-8), capturing Firecracker title in Championship Flight.
The former Army West Point golfer has been stationed at Fort Sill since last year and said he has continued golfing on the weekends when he has time, often at Lawton Country Club.
“The best way I can put it is I’m a weekend warrior now,” Kim said. “During the week, it’s been really busy, just working the basic training side, making sure we complete our mission, which is turn civilians into soldiers. So I spend most of my time and effort doing that. So whenever I do get a chance, I come here and practice or play.
As it just so happened, the person he often plays with, the person who somewhat convinced him to play in the tournament, the person who has been one of his closest friends since moving to the area would be the one Kim would have to stave off for the title. Former Cameron and Eisenhower golfer Cullen Stahl was the first person Kim met when he moved to town last September and have been close ever since, often playing and practicing together. With many of the other top contenders a solid distance behind, Kim said Stahl was the only player he felt truly threatened by on Monday as the two played in the final group together.
“There was only one person who was in the back of my head the entire time and that was the guy I was playing with,” Kim said. “He’s a real good competitor and he really makes me push myself and today was no different.”
Stahl certainly pushed him, as the defending Firecracker champion matched Kim’s 65, but fell one stroke short at 206. Garrett Smith, the 2019 winner, finished third with a total of 214, while Scott Watson, Joby Dutcher and Grant Brown tied for fourth at 215.
Kim, a native of New Jersey who was 2-time Patriot League golfer of the year at West Point, said he didn’t have many expectations heading into the weekend.
“Honestly, I didn’t think too much about it,” Kim said. “I just wanted to go out and play golf, just see where I was at. It’s been a hot minute since I played competitively at West Point, but I did have a game plan. The first round, I wanted to put myself in a good position, second day was moving day and today, obviously, it’s grind day.”
In A Flight championship, Clint Powell shot a final-round 71 to finish four strokes ahead of Oggy Nash. In A Flight consolation, Blake Watson shot 71 to hold of Brian Valdez.