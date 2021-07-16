A local church has combined faith and fitness for local youth this summer.
Dayspring Community Church, a non-denominational church at 8612 Cache Road, has been using a series of summer camps and youth sports activities as a vehicle for outreach and to minister the word of Jesus to Lawton youth in its recreational ministry program this summer.
Led by Recreational Director Daniel Wall and Pastor Robert Smith, the program has been putting on youth sports camps and leagues since June and aims to continue throughout the summer and beyond. This past week, Derek Lemos ran a Brazilian jiu jitsu camp for kids, teaching kids basic moves from the martial art form, while also reflecting on ways to become better Christians.
“The goal of this recreational ministry is give the youth of Lawton and their families activities involving sport that we can provide them with,” Wall said. “Of course, the focus of everything we do is to spread the love of Jesus Christ and connect with the youth and their families and provide them a church home.”
Wall, who had been the girls basketball coach at Eisenhower High School the past six seasons, ran a youth basketball camp in June. About 60 kids attended the basketball camp, while about 45 attended this week’s jiu jitsu camp. Looking ahead, Kirk Givens will run an archery camp Aug. 2-4. There will also be a 3-on-3 youth basketball league later this fall.
For more information on any recreational events at Dayspring, contact Daniel Wall at daniel@dayspringcc.net.