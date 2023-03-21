Davis posts first 300 game, Yett falls short with 299

Paul Davis was one happy bowler as he came jumping back to his teammates after putting his twelfth strike up on the board to record his first career perfect 300 game.
It all unfolded at the end of the first frame of the Suburban league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill.
Davis had done his part, putting the ball back in the same spot that he played the entire game, the rest was in the hands of whoever it is that decides which ball is going to carry and which ball wasn’t.
Davis drew the right straw and blasted ten in the pit to achieve the long awaited goal.
Unlike a lot of bowlers who fall apart after their first honor, Davis added games of 227 and 212 to end the night with a 739 for league high series recognition for the week as well.
Chris Reser was in the zone with 725 on games of 236, 265 and 224 and Jimmy Bomboy rolled 203, 256 and 259 for a 718.
David Yett made his bid for a perfect score but got a little too happy with his feet and rolled the last ball up high, leaving a 4-pin for a 299 result.
It was the highlight of the night for Yett who start off with a 168 and finished with a 200 even for 667.
Yett’s last effort, according to stats at USBC, was a 298 back in 2014 and his he last 300 game (he has two) was fourteen years ago. It’s time.
League Highlights
Tracy Price rolled the week’s top series of 761, celebrating his birthday week with games of 192, 280 and a front ten, 289, to make up the high set bowled in the Tuesday Night Mixed at Twin Oaks.
Chad Perry put a 724 in the books in the TNT league, rolling 238, 258 and 228, followed by Mitchell Hill who had games of 256, 248 and 218 for a 722.
Duncan McDonald is feeling no pain after his recent surgery, adding a 717 to his take from the Guys and Dolls last outing. McDonald rolled a consistent set on games of 234, 248 and 235.
Craig Fain put the Goodyear league in the news with a 704 that went 226, 254 and 224 and Tyler Price hit 700 on the money in the His and Hers’ where he started off with games of 247 and 257 before losing his touch.
And Richard Jacoby was the senior bowler of the week, posting a 701 on games of 214, 219 and 268 in the Entertainers at Thunderbird Lanes.
Youth Highlights
Youth bowling will be on hold for the next couple of weeks to allow for Spring Break travels and vaca-tions.
No-Tap Colorama Results
With several bowlers taking their turn at the Southwest Tournament, participation was low for the Senior No-Tap Colorama event that was held on March 10th.
Taking first place in the men’s division was Cle Cox who put scratch games of 255, 232 and 212 together for what resulted in an 858 with handicap.
Second place went to Cleo Travis who rolled the high game of the day, a 290 for game two, to assist in his handicap total of 850.
And Richard Payette landed in third place with 813.
There were only three ladies on hand, awarding just first place to Diane Frame for an 847 handicap with scratch games of 213, 277 and 219.
On the Scratch Series list, John Fortner took first place with 751 that went 244, 219 and 288 and Sam Bowman rolled 265, 219 and 258 for a 742 for second place.
Mystery Doubles winners were:
Gm. 1, 1st – Cleo Travis/Cle Cox, 575
Gm. 1, 2nd – Sam Bowman/Barry Morris, 569
Gm. 2, 1st – Cleo Travis/Cle Cox, 626
Gm. 2, 2nd – Roy Johnson/Diane Frame, 565
Gm. 3, 1st – John Fortner/Johnnie Scheid, 537
Gm. 3, 2nd – Kevin Pair/Peggy Towne, 520
Strike Pot ticket winners were Robert Lansberry, Don Ginter Jr., Roy Johnson, Johnnie Scheid, Diane Frame and Randy Travis.
As for the Special Challenge shots, Sam Bowman was the only bowler who managed to accomplish his challenge, picking up the “Make that Spare” challenge of the 1-3-6-8-10 spare.
Join the fun every Friday at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to par-ticipate but do not have to be in a senior league.
Local Association News
The following information was provided courtesy of local Greater Lawton-Fort Sill USBC Bowling Asso-ciation, President Chris Reser.
Reser reported association officers as himself as President, the office of Vice-President as currently vacant, Association Manager is Kristina McCoy and the Association Treasurer is Jim Bomboy Sr.
Directors are James Bomboy Sr., Kristina McCoy, Clarence Weber, Carla Dewberry, Emily Kitzrow and Troy Campain. There are currently three vacant positions for Directors.
Reser reported that the association bylaws have been updated, a process that has taken several years to complete.
Along with that, for the first time in five years, a financial report was completed in Dec. of 2022 and was posted at each bowling center.
Reser stated that the annual association banquet will be a family atmosphere and orientated, sched-uled for May 6, 2023. (No venue was reported.)
The Open and Ladies association tournament is the last weekend of April, and first weekend of May with an additional date and time to be announced for shift workers to have an opportunity to partici-pate.
And lately, USBC has approved a youth doubles and singles tournament scheduled for April 15th.
Contact Chris Reser or any of our Board for questions, comments or concerns.