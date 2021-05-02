Chapter 751 of Vietnam Veterans of America has chosen Sept. 13 as the date for its annual scramble-style golf fundraiser tournament.
The scramble will be held at Fort Sill Golf Course, with an entry fee of $70 per person or $280 per team. The fee covers green fees, cart, balls and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. with lunch at 11.
Prizes will be awarded for 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd-place finishers. There will also be prizes for straight-line drive on No. 15, longest putt on No. 4 and closest to the pin at No. 10.
For more information, contact Horace "Stoince" Whetstone at (580)-713-1373 or the VVA office at (580)-699-5096.