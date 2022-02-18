Arzhonte Dallas was honored on Senior Night at MacArthur High School Thursday, but he also got some other exciting news and it sparked him to a 34-point effort as the Highlanders routed Eisenhower, 74-58.
Dallas, an explosive shooting guard,, learned right before tipoff that he was one of just eight players from the Southern Region of the United States selected to play in the Steph Curry Under Armor All-Star game later this year in San Francisco.
“That’s right up there with the McDonald’s All-American game,” Mac boys coach Marco Gagliardi said after the home win. “He will get to meet Stef and go to a game, so it’s a pretty big deal for him and our program.”
Earlier the Mac girls put on a display that never allowed the Eagles to get into any rhythm, using pressure defense to force a huge number of turnovers that turned into easy buckets as Otis Gentry’s club was able to earn a 73-32 victory.
Both Mac teams will have to turn around and visit Lawton High tonight in their final regular-season games before entering regional play next week.
Rebounding key for Mac boys
In an earlier tight game at the Ike gym, the Eagles did a great job and actually out-rebounded Mac, but last night that stat was turned around by the Highlanders and it was critical in the victory.
“They out-rebounded us by 14 at their place, so we stressed that in practice this week,” Gagliardi said. “We have Jamel (Graves), who is 6-6, but at the other positions we are undersized, so we’re going to have to block people off the boards and win those battles. Ike is really athletic but we did a much better job tonight.”
Ike boys actually had the lead in the first quarter, pulling in front, 15-14, when Kingston Tito sank a nice jumper from 12 feet. But Dallas blew downcourt and found a seam in the Ike defense and laid one in for a 16-15 Mac lead, one the Highlanders would never relinquish.
“I thought our energy level went down there in the third quarter when they got within nine,” he said. “But we just kept putting the pressure on them and the guys found ways to get in the paint and make some big shots.”
Graves scored 16, which just happens to be his average this season, plus he grabbed some critical rebounds that got the Highlanders’ offense into high gear.
Madden Padilla didn’t reach his average with just seven, but the point guard did get high marks from his coach.
“I thought Madden did a great job running the offense,” Gagliardi said. “He had some super assists and he had some steals and he played good defense on their perimeter guys.”
The Highlanders will be heading to Midwest City next week for their Class 5A Regional and while they would much rather be playing at home, that’s not the case this year.
“We started out 1-5, which really hurt us,” Gagliardi said. “Since then, we’ve won 14-of-16, so we’re really playing better in all phases now. We have to go up there and do just what we did tonight, rebound well and keep playing solid defense and that sets up our offense.”
Jordyn Coppage led Ike with 20 while Kelvyun Mitchell added 14 more.
Mac girls explode early
If a team is planning on playing with the Mac girls, they better have guards who can handle pressure because Gentry is going to have his girls pressuring teams all over the court from the first whistle.
In the early going it seemed like the Ike girls weren’t going to advance the ball past the mid-court line as the Highlanders raced out to a 14-3 lead and never looked back.
The key for Mac was the pressure that it put on the guards, including Ike’s dangerous Olivia Choney, who poured in 31 Tuesday in a win over Lawton High. But with Layla Moseby getting the defensive assignment at the start for Mac, Choney was unable to get many open looks and when she did they were rushed and she was never able to break into the scoring column.
Meanwhile. the Mac girls spread the wealth around as 10 girls scored in the game led by Kelvianna Sanders with 12 and 14 from Alayna Vines.