EL RENO — MacArthur’s Arzhonte Dallas hit a shot with 2.2 seconds remaining to give the Highlanders a narrow 74-73 win over El Reno on Monday night.
On the same day he committed to play college basketball at Seminole State, Dallas had 14 points for MacArthur, who beat El Reno for the second time this season. Montez Edwards and Jamel Graves each had 16 points to lead Mac.
With the final OSSAA Rankings of the season coming out on Monday, the Mac boys — who finished ranked 5th in the West — will head to Midwest City for regionals. The MacArthur girls — who lost 43-33 to the 3rd-ranked Indians — finished 4th in the West, thus getting to host a regional.