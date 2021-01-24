ANADARKO — Hayden Big Soldier had 24 points and the Cyril took the title of Caddo County champions back from rival Fort Cobb-Broxton, 59-48 on Saturday night.
Big Soldier hit four 3-pointers, as did Fort Cobb’s Kyler Denton, who led all scorers with 26 points. Denton and fellow senior Tyson Eastwood combined for 38 points. Unfortunately for the Mustangs, more offensive production was hard to find, with sophomore Jaxon Willits being the only other FCB player to score (8 points).
Cyril got 17 points from Ryan Hart, who also recorded his 1,000th career point early in the second half.
Fort Cobb convincingly won the title last season after Cyril conquered their nemesis in the 2019 semifinals en route to a county title.
Earlier in the day, Lookeba-Sickles beat Binger-Oney in the girls title game, 56-45.
Mac boys win ‘Sweet Pea’ title
NEWCASTLE — Danquez Dawsey had 29 points, hitting five 3-pointers as MacArthur beat Classen SAS for the boys championship of the Otho “Sweet Pea” Curtis Invitational 81-70.
Arzhonte Dallas had 15 while Jay Marrow had 14 off the bench for the No. 2 Highlanders.
Earlier in the evening, the Mac girls didn’t fare as well, falling to Piedmont in the girls championship game, 57-46.