;Cyril;Temple
First Downs;16;2
Rushing (Att.-Yds);50-306;20-50
Passes (C-A-I);5-14-1;1-5-1
Pass yds;41;32
Punts-avg;1-25;3-37.3
Fmbls (total-lost);3-1;2-1
Pens-yards;5-30;10-67
Cyril;0;0;0;24;—;24
Temple;0;8;0;0;—;8
How they scored:
Temple — Jake Smart 76 punt return (run successful), 4:40, 2nd
Cyril — Kole Carlson 1 run (run successful), 9:54, 4th
Cyril — Carlson 58 run (pass successful), 5:55, 4th
Cyril — Carlson 13 run (pass successful), 1:17, 4th
Individual stats
RUSHING: Cyril — Carlson 33-265 (3 TDs), Oscar Vera 8-42, Tyler Williamson 5-5, Josh Shaffer 2-1, TEAM 2-negative 7; Temple — Smart 13-50, Jamarcus Tisdell 3-11, Josh Hooper 3-9, TEAM 1-negative 20.
PASSING: Cyril — Williamson 2-7-1-31, Carlson 3-7-0-10; Temple — Smart 1-5-1-32.
RECEIVING: Cyril — Shaffer 2-5, Cylas Wilson 1-21, O. Vera 1-10, Williamson 1-5; Temple — Tisdell 1-32.