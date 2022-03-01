CACHE — There will be some tired Cyril players, but for coach Shane McLemore, sleep won’t be an option as he has to watch video to prepare for two more big games tonight in the consolation bracket of a Class A Area Tournament at Cache High School.
To cap a busy day, the Hydro-Eakly boys held off Cyril, 61-51, to claim the title and clinch a berth in this weekend’s state tournament.
The Bobcats were fighting some turnover issues in the first quarter but when they took a 17-16 lead with 5:55 left in the third quarter things started going south for the Pirates who seem to make it a habit by spending the State Tournament in Oklahoma City.
Cyril fought hard to keep the game close, but on this night those long shots just weren’t finding their mark. The Pirates will return tonight for an 8 p.m. game against Canute.
Ryan Hart, the shooting guard who is almost always on a hot streak, struggled as the Bobcats didn’t let him get many open looks and when he did they were from well beyond the 3-point line.
The Bobcats were led by Nolan Gore with 23 and Carsen Propps with 16. Kole Carlson led the way for the Pirates with 14 points, while Hart had 10.
Turnovers doom Cyril
Fans who came to the Cache gym Friday night expected that top-ranked Hydro-Eakly girls would do just what the Bobcats have been doing all season, which is pressure opponents all over the floor and it was Cyril’s inability to handle that press which eventually led to the downfall for the Lady Pirates.
The good news is that the Pirates will get a second shot to make the State Class A Tournament when they face Navajo girls tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Cache Gym.
For a time, the Pirates were making enough plays to stay in the game, owning a 16-15 lead at the 4:40 mark of the second quarter but when Hydro-Eakly’s Berkley Rees drilled a trey to arrange a 19-16 lead with 3:15 left in the half this one was far from over.
Cyril managed another tie at 23-all with 6:45 to go in the third quarter but Rees hit a short jumper and the Bobcats never trailed again. With five minutes remaining and the lead now comfortable for the Bobcats, Coach Shane McLemore sent his starters to the bench to try and save their legs for tonight’s consolation bracket championship game against Navajo.
Monday afternoon Navajo girls and Canute boys advanced a step closer to a state tournament berth with consolation victories. Navajo beat Oklahoma Christian Academy, 46-38, while Canute boys beat Southwest Covenant, 57-47.