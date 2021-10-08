OKLAHOMA CITY — Cyril got another standout performance from senior standout Jaycee Shaffer, as well as some key plays from some freshmen, as the Pirates were able to upset top-ranked and defending state champion Ripley 2-1 in the Class A softball quarterfinals at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex on Thursday.
After Shaffer’s no-hitter in the regionals propelled the Pirates to the state tournament, she was called upon to shut down the best team in Class A. And she responded by giving up just 4 hits over 7 innings. Unfortunately for Cyril, the Pirates struggled to get much offense going against the Warriors’ Brooklyn Gobble, that was, until the bottom of the 4th inning.
Hadley Gibson, granddaughter of head coach Tim Persinger, led off the 4th inning with what looked like a mere single. But the outfielder mishandled the ball just long enough to allow Gibson to turn on the burners and end up at 2nd base.
Gobble pitched around Shaffer, bringing up Corinne “Rin” Morton who singled to right-centerfield, bringing in Gibson. Persinger called for a delayed squeeze bunt by McKenzie Rhodes, and Shaffer beat the throw to the plate to put the Pirates up 2-0.
It was the only real offense the Pirates could manage against Gobble, who struck out 12 batters on the day. To her credit, Shaffer managed to strike out 10.
Cyril heads to the semifinals to face a Navajo team with 35 wins to its name.
“We’re just going in there to play hard. We’re kind of the underdog in all this,” Persinger said. “Nobody expects us to win and that’s the way we like it.”
Fort Cobb advances past Leedey into Class B semis
EDMOND — Drew Woods and Jaxon Willits combined to strike out 13 batters in relief roles Fort Cobb-Broxton’s baseball team came back from 5-3 down to tie their state quarterfinal with Leedey before scoring twice in the 6th inning to take a 7-5 win, heading to the state semifinals.
Woods had two hits and an RBI, as did Blaine Davis, while Blaine Bellamy drove in two runs.
The 3rd-ranked Mustangs will face Glencoe in the semifinals at Edmond Santa Fe High School on Friday.
Sterling pushes top-ranked Oktaha, falls on walk-off
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sterling had the top-ranked team in Class A fall baseball on the ropes Thursday, but fell in the most heart-breaking fashion.
With the score tied at 1 in the bottom of the 7th inning, a runner on, two outs and a 3-0 count, Sterling pitcher Reydon Register delivered a pitch that was crushed by the Oktaha batter, sealing a 3-1 defeat for Brett Holmes’ team in the state quarterfinals Thursday.
Oktaha scored their first run in the third inning, but Sterling responded in the top of the 4th with Jayden Huitt leading off with a double, and Register driving Huitt home. The game remained dominated by pitching and defense. And while there were some defensive miscues, they didn’t end up hurting the Tigers (from Comanche County).
“We made three errors in the ball game,” Holmes said. “None of the errors ended up scoring though. I don’t know how many tough balls we caught in the outfield, really great catches. Both teams did that, that’s the crazy thing.”