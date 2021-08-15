CENTRAL HIGH — After rolling through its first two games of the Central High Tournament, Sterling found itself in a battle against Cyril on Saturday.
And despite another solid pitching performance by Morgan Curry, the Tigers couldn’t stave off the Pirates forever, as Cyril scored twice in the bottom of the 7th to win the title game, 3-2.
Sterling’s Shelbi Pearson had two hits, driving in a run, while Curry surrendered six hits.
Sterling entered the tournament 1-1, and opened tournament play Thursday with a 9-1 rout of Wayne. Shelby Spence was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI. Curry was the winning pitcher, going 5 innings, striking out 4. On Saturday, the Tigers downed Walters, 4-0. The leading hitter for the Tigers was Pearson, who was 3 for 3 with a solo homer. Curry struck out 7 in the shutout.
Sterling next plays Elgin on Monday, kicking off a week that includes five games in six days.