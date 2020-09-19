CYRIL — Both Cyril and Temple came into Friday’s game winless, which guaranteed one team would walk away with its first win of 2020, with the Pirates hoping to send the Tigers back to the busses on Cyril’s homecoming night.
“This is a very important game for us tonight,” Pirates head coach John Williamson said before the game. “We’ve played some tough teams in our first few outings and suffered losses, but that can be a good thing because it gives us the drive to play harder in our district games, but we need to win this one tonight to build confidence.”
The Pirates were able to give Williamson the win, trouncing the Tigers 66-14 in just over 3 full quarters of play.
“It took a lot of teamwork and hard practices to get this win tonight,” junior wide receiver and linebacker Oscar Russell said. “It feels good to get the win, and I’m really glad we got the win tonight.”
Neither team was able to score in the first quarter, but sophomore quarterback Kole Carlson was able to lead the team on a drive that placed them within 5 yards of the goal after a 49-yard run by Russell. With a handoff to tight end Titan Thompson, the Pirates put 6 on the board, unable to get the 2-point conversion.
The Pirates forced the turnover on downs and began their next drive on their own 34 and on 2nd and 10, running back Lane Cocheran was able to break away for a 65-yard touchdown, putting the Pirates up 12-0 with 8:51 remaining in the quarter. A short pass to guard Ryker Salyer completed the two-point conversion and made the score 14-0.
However, the Tigers responded immediately with a touchdown of their own when they returned kicker Manny Russell’s on-side kick for a 66-yard touchdown with 8:39 left in the half.
Not to let the Tigers believe they had a chance of coming back, Carlson and the Pirate offense responded with a handoff from Carlson to Russell for another 65-yard touchdown but was unable to convert the two-points but now led Temple 20-6. Each team scored again to end the half with Cyril ahead 26-14.
Wide receiver Payton Ash opened the second half by running a handoff from Carlson in for a 51-yard touchdown and this time the Pirates were successful with the two-point conversion on a pass to Salyer, broadening their lead to 34-14. The Pirates would score three more times in the third quarter, while holding the Tiger offense to only 5 yards. With only 3 minutes and 4 seconds gone from the fourth, the Pirates scored another touchdown on a pass to Salyer, ending the game 66-14 via mercy rule.
“This win was so important to us tonight,” Carlson said. “It was important to get everyone pumped up, especially going into district play. We needed this win bad.”
The Pirates will go on the road next week to face 2-2 Alex at 7 p.m. Friday.