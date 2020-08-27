PLAYER TO WATCH: Kole Carlson, QB/DB, So. — It is rare to use terms like “experienced” and “leader” when describing someone entering their sophomore year, but Carlson is a rare case. He took over the reigns last year and never let go. He is a true dual-threat who can outrun most defenders as well as sling the ball with zip.
OTHER NAMES TO KNOW: Jacob Henry (Sr.), Austin Jennings (Sr.) and Noah Mitchell (Jr.) help make up an experienced defensive line. The Pirates run a defense that features just one linebacker, but he’s a good one, as Oscar Vera (Jr.) is quick and tenacious. He’ll also be one of the main running backs, along with Lane Cochran (So.). They’ll run behind mammoth 6’2, 280-pound lineman Ryker Salyer (Sr.).
CRUCIAL GAME: Oct. 15 vs. Tipton — These two schools have not met on the gridiron since 2007, and are now district foes. While Tipton was ruling Class C for most of the past decade, Cyril had at least four losses each season since 2010 with the exception of 2017’s team that started the season 9-0. That ‘17 team also claimed the Cyril’s first playoff win in 35 years. If the Pirates are going to get back to competing like that, this will be, at the very least, a good “measuring stick” sort of game.