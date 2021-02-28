Two teams from Southwest Oklahoma are heading to the Class B boys state basketball tournament, but that's about where the similarities between the programs stop.
No. 9 Cyril (19-6) has been a mainstay at the Big House under coach Shane McLemore, as the Pirates head to their fourth state tournament in the past five years, their first since winning the Gold Ball in 2019.
Meanwhile, Mountain View-Gotebo (16-6) is unranked, making its first-ever appearance at State and is seeking the school's first state championship in any sport.
Both begin their quest to bring home the hardware this week, with the Tigers facing No. 1 Varnum (21-3) at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Jim Norick Arena at the State Fairgrounds, and Cyril playing No. 4 Lomega (22-3) the following morning at 9:30 a.m. Semifinal games are scheduled for Friday morning, with the championship to be played at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
All state tournament brackets and information concerning safety protocols and attendance is available at www.ossaa.com.