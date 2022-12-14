CYRIL — In its second season of competition, Cyril High School has brought home its first state championship.
In what sport, you may ask?
It would be “esports” and for the top team in the game of Mario Kart are four kids who never participated in athletics before, according to Coach Dan Thompson.
Henry Lonewolf, Hayden Goombi, Skylar Bowerman and Matt Sylvester worked together as a team to dominate the delayed state championship bout on Monday.
“They had a knack in this, and they worked hard at it and are good at it,” he said. “We’re pumped.”
The fall season championship competition through the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) was to have been held Dec. 8 at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond. Technical difficulties shut things down and the teams were sent home to play at their home stations at the respective campuses Monday. With the win over Chickasha High School, it turned out for the best.
“It was a little bit frustrating,” he said, “but it ended up working out for the best because we got to celebrate with the whole school.”
On Tuesday, representatives from the OSSAA came to the school to present the championship plaque, individual medals and even a coach’s achievement plaque, something Thompson said pleasantly surprised him. The team members also will receive letter jackets and championship rings from the school, he said.
“We’re going with the whole shebang,” he said.
Cody Young also competed in the state finals in Madden Football but fell to second against Salina. Thompson said he played well but with this particular game, “there’s so much variance because of so much chance happening,” the cards turned against him.
“I’m super proud of him for getting second,” Thompson said. “Man, he really wanted that gold.”
Thompson understands that esports, short for electronic sports, is often looked at as an anomaly among sports purist.
“I’m kind of one of those at the same time,” he said. “There’s a reason there’s an ‘e’ at the front. It’s not a sport, it’s a game.”
There are definite comparisons, according to Thompson. The competitiveness is the same, for one.
“I’m comparing to physical sports, but it does take skill, hard work and practice,” he said. “It’s an entirely different type of animal; it plays to a different animal, but there is some crossover. … Competition-wise, it is like that.”
With the OSSAA finals completed, there is still another state championship ahead to be won in Madden. Thompson said there are two competing high school level leagues, the OSSAA and the Oklahoma Scholastic Esports (OKSE). There are more schools in that league.
Thompson said in the Madden room of Cyril competitors, he has four seniors who are all about even in their abilities. At least two of those students are looking at potential scholarships to college to compete as e-athletes, he said.
“Aiden Want got on an official recruiting trip to Rogers State last week,” he said. “There’s a good chance he’ll be offered a scholarship for that. He’ll have a signing day and everything.”
Another, Cole Carlson, is being looked at by the University of Oklahoma, Thompson said.
Esports is another way students can become a part of their school’s competitive tradition. Thompson said it’s a great way for these kids to learn to be part of a team and the value of competition.
Thompson pointed to Bowerman’s rise to membership on the Mario Kart team. She did it the old-fashioned way.
“She beat out all the other guys for the varsity spot,” he said.
Many of these kids have never been involved in a physical sport. Now they can contribute and become state champions in their own ways, Thompson said. With fall and spring leagues there’s a lot of opportunities each year.
“This isn’t competing with sports,” he said. “It’s an addition to the school community where more people can become involved in the sports community.”