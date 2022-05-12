OKLAHOMA CITY — A few teams and many athletes from Southwest Oklahoma did well at the Class A and Class 3A track meets in Oklahoma City over the weekend.
The Cyril girls finished 3rd in the Class A standings, finishing fractions of a point ahead of Texhoma. Meanwhile, the Marlow girls finished 4th in Class 3A. The only boys teams from the area to finish in the top 10 in their final team rankings were Comanche (9th in Class 3A) and Mt. View-Gotebo (10th in Class A).
Cyril girls won both the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays, with Lexie McLemore, Hadley Gibson and Jaycee Shaffer being part of both teams (Paige Miller was on the 4x100 team and Kenna McLemore was on the 4x200 team). Tipton finished 6th in both relays.
Hadley Gibson finished 2nd in the 100 meters, while Tipton’s Jalyn Ball was 4th in the high jump and Indiahoma’s Madilynn Pierson was 4th in the pole vault.
Cyril’s Lane Cocheran finished 4th in an incredibly tight Class A 100 meters. Jagger Worley of Mt. View-Gotebo won the gold in the 1600 meters, and finished 2nd in the 800 meters. Tipton’s 4x200 relay team of Johnny Fernandez, Arlen Taplin, Ryken Shallenburger and Prince Dweh finished 4th.
In Class 3A, Marlow’s Korie Kizarr took gold in the 1600 and 3200 meters, while finishing 4th in the 800 meters. Kizarr also joined Kyah Blundell, Whitney Wade and Alisha Lemons to form a 4x800 relay team that finished 3rd. It was a great day for the Kizarr family, as Kennedy Kizarr took home gold in the pole vault.
On the boys side, Comanche’s Logan Bain took home gold in the 3A boys 110 meters hurdles, Landon Ellis finished 2nd in the boys 1600 meters and 3rd in the 3200.
Marlow’s lone boys medalist was Adlee Ellsworth, who finished 2nd in the pole vault.