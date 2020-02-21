While it may seem strange to some out-of-staters, the everyone-gets-in format of the high school basketball playoffs in Oklahoma provides some memorable moments.
And in front of a home crowd, the Central High boys provided such a moment, taking down Turner in regional play on Thursday, 46-37. The Bronchos, with a 7-17 record on the season, staved off elimination and ousted the Falcons. The Bronchos were the second consecutive team to beat Turner, as Geronimo eked out a one-point win over Turner the week before.
The Central High girls were eliminated by Geronimo, 33-29. The Blue Jays will now face Alex in a consolation bracket semifinal today at 1:30 p.m.
Also at Central High, the Cyril girls faced a tough test in Binger-Oney. But behind 14 points from ShyAnn Snider, the Pirates edged out a 35-32 win. With their ticket to the area round already punched, Cyril now faces Canute for a chance to go through the winners bracket.
The Cyril boys were among a smattering of highly-ranked small-school teams who took care of business. The boys teams from Fort Cobb, Velma-Alma and Big Pasture all advanced to the regional finals.
The powerful Duke teams (both boys and girls) eliminated Chattanooga, while both Fletcher teams were defeated. The boys will get another chance, as they head to the consolation bracket, where they’ll face a Sentinel team fresh off a win over Sterling. The Fletcher girls were ousted by Thomas.
