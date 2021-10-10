OKLAHOMA CITY — Throughout the state tournament and for much of the season, Cyril’s softball team was able to rely on pitcher Jaycee Shaffer. Her performance in the state semifinals was good enough that the Pirates only needed one run to advance to Saturday’s Class A state championship game.
In the title game, Shaffer once again pitched well. Unfortunately for her and her teammates, her counterpart pitched better.
Caddo’s Emily Robinson struck out nine Pirates and threw a no-hitter as the Bruins were able to generate enough offense late to secure a 3-0 victory and a state crown Saturday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.
Through 3 innings, the Bruins were only able to manage a lone base runner against Shaffer. But with one out in the top of the 4th, Robinson drew a walk. She eventually stole 2nd, and a base hit to right field by McKay drove in Robinson for the game’s first run.
Cyril had its 2, 3 and 4 hitters up in the 4th inning, but Robinson sat them down in order.
Bad turned to worse for the Pirates in the 6th, as two runners got on base with no outs. McKay once again delivered, hammering a hit up the middle to score two more runs.
“They got a couple of infield hits, we booted a couple of balls,” Coach Tim Persinger said. “That pitcher, we just couldn’t get hits. They were just so athletic, they were fast, could hit. They’re a good ball club, there’s no doubt.”
This was the 8th year in a row the Pirates made the state tournament. To try to make it 9, Cyril will need to replace four seniors, including Shaffer. However, most of the rest of the team returns. Corrine Morton, McKenzie Rhodes, Alexis Crispin and Diana Wilson were all sophomores, while there were 7 freshmen on the roster, including leadoff hitter Hadley Gibson.
“We’re going to be real competitive next year,” Persinger said. “We’ve got some good kids and they work hard.”