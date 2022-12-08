Cyril Mario Kart Team

Members of the Cyril Mario Kart Team are, from left, Henry Lonewolf, Matt Sylvester, Hayden Goombi and Skylar Bowerman. The team will compete in the state championships today.

 Courtesy photo

CYRIL — The Cyril Mario Kart Esports team has qualified for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association championship.

Also qualifying from Cyril is Cody Young, a senior, playing Madden.

