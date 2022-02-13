CYRIL — Cyril would be the location of the Class A District 7 playoff tournament, where both the boys and girls championship games pitted Cyril against Empire.
The girls game was a back-and-forth affair that the Lady Pirates would ultimately win, 48-35.
In the boys game, Empire did its best to slow down Pirates star Ryan Hart. The tactics worked, as Hart scored just 8 points, but teammate Kole Carlson made up the margin with 25 points as Cyril ran past the Bulldogs, 61-45.
Scrappy Empire girls can’t pull off upset
The Lady Pirates would get off the first quarter advantage, led by a 3-point shot from Payge Miller. From there, it would be all Empire in the first with Mia Curtis guiding the Lady Bulldogs to the lead. Curtis’ early basket and assist to Kaydence Smith helped the Lady Bulldogs carry a 10-7 lead going into the second period.
Much of the same would carry into the second quarter as the game stood at a stalemate. Both teams would go back and forth all quarter before Kenna and Lexie McLemore’s scoring would give Cyril the first half lead going into halftime, 17-15.
The third quarter would bring new momentum to the Lady Pirates, as additional help from Hadley Gibson would give Cyril the biggest lead of the game. Smith would keep the Lady Bulldogs close on Cyril’s tail, but the Lady Pirates would be the ones carrying the 31-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Carlson’s night carries Pirates
Quickly in the first period, both teams would exchange baskets with no clear advantage. That would change quickly as Cyril’s Kole Carlson would get five straight baskets to fall. Empire would respond quickly, as Mcray Weber would lead the scoring charge for the Bulldogs. As the first period ended, Cyril would hold a slim 15-11 lead over the Bulldogs.
Carlson continue the two have the hot hand, getting a two more shots to fall in. Carlson continued to own the quarter, finding his groove with eight second quarter points. That would be all the Pirates needed to sway the momentum on their side, carrying a 32-18 lead into the halftime break.
Coming out of halftime, Cyril would take advantage of the Empire turnovers and convert them into points. Carlson and company continued to second chance rebounds, but Empire would find some momentum to chop down the Pirate lead. Ayden Martin would end the third quarter in the favor of Cyril, getting the last second bucket to take a 46-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Other district action
Both the Sterling boys and girls teams captured district titles over Wilson on Saturday. Ashlyn Clift made a staggering six 3-pointers en route to 23 points, helping the Tigers down Wilson. Meanwhile, the Sterling boys made 26 free throws to win a rugged affair over the Eagles, 46-39. Both Sterling teams must now face Hydro-Eakly, ranked No. 1 in both boys and girls.
The Chattanooga girls fell on their home floor Saturday in a close one to Maysville, 32-28. The Lady Warriors will now face Blair in the consolation bracket, and have the benefit of playing at home again.
In Class B boys action, Indiahoma, Big Pasture, Fort Cobb-Broxton and Mt. View-Gotebo all won district titles.