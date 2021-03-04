OKLAHOMA CITY — Ryan Hart made six 3-pointers and was one of four Cyril players in double figures as the Pirates dispatched Lomega 74-56 in the Class B quarterfinals on Wednesday morning at Jim Norick Arena at the State Fairgrounds.
They will be Southwest Oklahoma’s lone representative in the Class B boys semifinals after Mountain View-Gotebo fell to No. 1 Varnum on Tuesday night, 54-40.
Seemingly unfazed by the 9:30 a.m. start time, the No. 9 Pirates built a 38-24 halftime lead, thanks in large part to Hart’s four triples in the second quarter and Kole Carlson’s 10 first-half points.
Lomega fought back, cutting the Pirates’ lead to 10 by the end of the third quarter. On the day, the Raiders got 22 points apiece from Noah Snowden and Riley Lumpkin. But while the rest of the Lomega roster contributed little else points-wise, Cyril’s scoring came from all over. Hart led the way with 20 points, while Carlson had 14, Hayden Big Soldier had 16 and Tevyn Mack had 10.
Cyril (20-6), the 2019 Class A state champions, now must face No. 2 Roff in the semifinals at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
In Tuesday’s late quarterfinal, Mountain View-Gotebo trailed by two at halftime, thanks to Dalton Belcher’s 3-pointer just before the first-half buzzer. But the Whippets started off the second half on an 11-0 run, opening up a hole the Tigers, with several key players in foul trouble, couldn’t dig out of. Belcher finished the night with 13 points, making 4 of 8 from 3-point land. Skyler Kimberlin had 12 points and 10 rebounds.