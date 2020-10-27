Eisenhower’s varsity football roster includes 32 freshmen and sophomores this year. So it is important to have upperclassmen to whom the younger players can look up.
Greg Curtis is one such senior who is used to be looked to as an example-setter. Including half-siblings and step-siblings, Greg has eight siblings, all younger. For him, being a good role model for them is paramount.
“If they need help, they can ask me,” he said. “I just want to set a good example for them.”
That attitude translates to the football field and weight room as well. A senior tight end for the Eagles, Curtis said his goal is to teach underclassmen the proper way to carry themselves. For one, many of his teammates — regardless of class — can take a lesson on humility and selflessness from Curtis. Ike’s offense doesn’t call for too many throws to the tight end, but that doesn’t bother Curtis.
“I’m just there to help out the team as much as I can, be that extra down lineman and block the best I can,” Curtis said. “And if they happen to send me out, I’m going to do my best to get open.”
When he’s not playing football or hanging out with friends or family, Greg can often be found doing school work, with Algebra being his favorite class.
“I’ve always had a thing for math,” Curtis said. “It’s always come easy to me and it’s always been my favorite.”
Thus, it’s no surprise that Curtis wants to go to college and get a business degree, though he’d also like to continue playing football if possible. However, if this is his last year playing football, Curtis said he’ll always think of the relationships and camaraderie built on the football field at Eisenhower.
“All the good friendships I made along the way, that’s what I’ll remember,” Curtis said.