Current SW Lake Levels

Lake;Elevation;Percent full

Altus-Lugert;-24.8;20

Ellsworth;-0.5;94

Ft. Cobb;-0.1;98

Foss;-4.1;84

Frederick;-3.8;85

Fuqua;+0.6;101

Humphreys;-1.88;90

Lawtonka;-0.6;97

Tom Steed;-5.37;66

Waurika;-0.65;97

