Current SW Lake Levels
Lake;Elevation;Percent full
Altus-Lugert;-24.8;20
Ellsworth;-0.5;94
Ft. Cobb;-0.1;98
Foss;-4.1;84
Frederick;-3.8;85
Fuqua;+0.6;101
Humphreys;-1.88;90
Lawtonka;-0.6;97
Tom Steed;-5.37;66
Waurika;-0.65;97
A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 99F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: May 29, 2022 @ 5:52 am
