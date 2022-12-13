Cameron women suffered through a late scoring drought but played strong defense during that same stretch to earn a hard-fought 74-66 Lone Star Conference victory over St. Edward’s University Monday in the Aggie Gym.
The Aggies hit their last bucket from the field with 4:16 left in the game on a Korie Allensworth layup to arrange a 72-64 lead.
Over the next three minutes, though, the Hilltoppers were no better, missing five straight shots from the field as the Aggies played tough defense and forced some tough looks.
It wasn’t until senior Katie King hit a pair of free throws with 20 seconds remaining that the Aggies could catch their breath and start to celebrate. Those free throws arranged the final score and gave King her 21st and 22nd points of the game.
This one was all about shooting. While the Hilltoppers were better from the field, 38.3 to 31.3, the Aggies hit 9-of-24 from long range for 37.5 percent and they hit 25-of-35 from the line for 71.4 percent. The Hilltoppers sank just 13-of-22 free throws and that was huge.
CU climbed to 2-2 in LSC action and 4-5 overall. St. Edward’s fell to 2-2 in LSC action and 4-5 overall. The CU women will visit Southwestern Oklahoma State University Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. contest.
The Cameron men played tough but were never able to grab the lead against the Hilltoppers who climbed to 10-1 with a 79-70 victory. The CU men will turn around and host Northwestern Oklahoma State today at 5:30 p.m.
Women win thriller
King led the Aggies with 22 and Korie Allensworth added 14. The great news was that nine other Aggies scored in the game giving Mahoney’s crew great balance.
“We had to work hard for that one,” CU women’s coach Jeff Mahoney said. “There late in the game we ran our offense and got some open looks but just couldn’t finish them. They were good looks but just didn’t drop.”
The difference, according to Mahoney, was his defense.
“I really think we wore them down in the second half,” he said. “That was our plan, we played a lot of people and I could see in the second half that some of the shots they were making early were off the front of the rim late. They had some good looks but didn’t make them.”
That is something the Aggies will have to do this season.
“We are a little undersized so we are going back to what we’ve done in the past and play more people and try and wear them out,” he said. “I thought Alannah Gillespie was really a key tonight. She hasn’t been playing that many minutes for us but tonight she scored and got some big rebounds.”
Gillespie, a freshman from Melbourne, Australia, wound up with eight points and five rebounds.
“Kloe (Heidebrecht) did a good job inside,” Mahoney said. “She’s got a nice shot and ran the offense well. She is also more physical and that’s what we needed in there tonight.”
Mahoney said he was proud of his free throw shooting.
“I think we are hitting about 80 percent of our free throws and that was big tonight,” he said. “We had girls hit big ones when we needed them.”
Cameron needed the depth when starter Alena Wilson took an elbow above the eye and suffered a gash that required treatment.
“They took her to the hospital to get checked out,” Mahoney said. “She had a pretty good gash and they are checking for a concussion. I thought the other kids off the bench really let us spread those minutes out and that was huge to get that help off the bench.”
The first half was a back-and-forth affair with a tie at 13-all with just over two minutes left in the first quarter. The Aggies were able to remain in front, 19-16, after the first quarter.
Cameron never let the lead go in the second quarter but could never put the Hilltoppers on the ropes in the road test at the Aggie Gym. The Aggies wound up leading 42-36 at halftime on the strength of two free throws from Kiara Lovings 19 seconds before halftime.
Men fight to wire
Cameron had four players score in double figures but despite hitting some big shots the Aggies never were able to get in front.
DeSean Munson led CU with 16 while Jaylan Thomas and Caylen Goff-Brown added 13. Reggie Prudomme, CU’s leading scorer on the season, finished with 11.
The Aggies struggled at the free throw line, hitting just 5-of-13 for 38.3 percent. The Hilltoppers hit 15-of-16 from the line for a sizzling 93.8 percent.