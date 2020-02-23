There was a nostalgic air around the Cameron Gym Saturday with the 1980 NAIA National Champion men’s team gathered for their 40th reunion but by the end of the day it was the 2020 Cameron women who were making their own history.
Shooting a school record 66.1 percent from the field, the Cameron women downed Arkansas-Fort Smith, 102-88, Saturday afternoon before a loud partisan crowd.
And as always, it was the long ball that was a huge part of the win as the Aggies drilled 13 of 26 from long range for a sparkling 50 percent mark.
However, it was the defense from a reserve that gave the Aggies a bit of “grit” in the third quarter where they exploded to score 32 points to take command after a tight 50-46 CU halftime lead.
After halftime, CU coach Emma Andrews threw Karley Miller into the lineup to try and slow the Lions’ potent inside game and the 5-11 Oklahoma City freshman responded like a seasoned veteran.
“Karley has a little grit about her, so we threw her out there to see if she could shake things up,” Andrews said. “She got three big stops on defense and also had two or three nice buckets. Once we got things rolling, it was all about getting stops and buckets.”
The coach wasn’t surprised about the shooting record; she says that’s what every practice is geared up to accomplish.
“We end every drill with some type of shooting exercise, so we expect our girls to shoot like that,” she said. “It doesn’t take a genius to know how to shoot better, it just takes plenty of hard work.”
The first half was a bruising affair with seven ties and eight lead changes before the Aggies took the lead for good right before halftime. The final blow came when CU’s Whitney Outen sank a layup after a nice Maighan Hedge assist and drew contact to boot. Her free throw arranged the 50-45 lead and gave the Aggies plenty of momentum.
UAFS got the first bucket of the second half to get within two but Elgin senior Ava Battese drilled a trey to make it 53-48.
Soon it was the long ball extending the lead as Hedge drilled a three to make it 62-52 at the 7:16 mark of the third and just 41 seconds later Battese drilled another bomb to make it 65-54.
Before the fateful third quarter had ended Battese had hit another bomb, plus Amaka Nwakamma and Stephanie Peterson had followed suit with long-range shots as the Aggies went 6 of 10 from that distance to assume complete command.
After that it was a matter of planning the final tribute for the three seniors—Battese, Nwakamma and McKenna Spikes—and Andrews made sure each got their just reward from the appreciative crowd.
“We were glad it worked out like that because these three have done a great deal for this program,” Andrews said. “The crowd was amazing and that just made it more special for those three.”
For the game Hedge, the brilliant sophomore, led the way with 26 and Battese added 22 more, hitting 6 of 11 from long range to keep adding to her school career record.
Nwakamma added 13 and seven other Aggies also scored as the team continued to flex its muscle of late, winnings its seventh game out of the last nine.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” Andrew said. “We had a process that we had to complete to get everyone comfortable in their roles and now to see that working like this is rewarding. It shows them how much all of that hard work has paid off with these wins.”
The latest win helped the Aggies climb to 11-8 in the Lone Star Conference and into a share of seventh, which is vitally important in the new format of the LSC Tournament. The top eight teams will get to host a playoff game, but CU still has tough road games left at Eastern New Mexico on Thursday and West Texas Saturday. Ironically ENMU is tied with the Aggies in seventh while WT is third at 16-3 in LSC games.
“We’d love to host a playoff game; I think this bunch has earned it,” Andrew said. “But we’re not going to start thinking about that, we’re going to play one at a time and see what happens. We’re playing with a great deal of confidence and that’s always a huge plus.”