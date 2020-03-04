SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Cameron women’s basketball team put together three strong quarters against St. Mary’s in the first round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament, but a 28-11 second was the difference in an 84-71 loss.
After missing out on the postseason tournament a year ago, the Aggie women made it back to the LSC Championship bracket for the 2019-20 campaign and faced a first-round matchup with league newcomer St. Mary’s in an eight against nine seed contest. In their only previous meeting of the year, the Rattlers came away with a 72-62 win in Lawton, Okla.
Like the first matchup between the two teams, Cameron got off to a slow start, falling behind 8-0 before getting their first points of the contest, a free throw by Amaka Nwakamma at the 6:20 mark. CU missed their first eight shots and trailed 10-1 by the first media timeout.
Stephanie Peterson made the Aggies first field-goal, which started a 10-0 for the Black and Gold that gave them their first lead of the night. St. Mary’s was able to close out the frame on a 5-0 run to lead 15-11 after the first 10 minute of action. Cameron was 0-6 from three in the first period and 4-17 from the field.
The second quarter was all Rattlers, as they out-scored Cameron 28-11 in the second 10 minutes of action. Like the first, the home team scored the first eight points of the frame and then a 10-0 run later in the period gave them a 33-15 advantage. The Rattlers hit on 61 percent of their shots during the second and went 4-6 from three as they coasted into the half up 43-22.
Cameron made just three field goals during the second quarter, but finally made their first shot from long-range, going 2-8 from three. For the half, CU shot just 22.6 percent from the field and the league’s top three-point shooting team was 2-13 from behind the arc. The Aggies also got bullied in the paint, getting out-rebounded 26-17 in the first 20 minutes, while St. Mary’s also blocked four CU shots, three coming star post Hannah Wilson.
Wilson had 11 rebounds to go along with four points at the break for the Rattlers, while leading scorer Soteria Banks had a game-high 11 points during the first two quarters of action. StMU shot an even 50 percent from the field in the first half and made four of their seven shots from three-point range.
Nwakamma had a CU-best five points at the break, while Logan Collyer had four and Ava Battese had three points and five rebounds. Battese, who leads the nation in made triples per game, was 1-5 from deep in the first half.
Cameron came out in the third quarter and picked up the pace, scoring 29 points on 60 percent shooting from the field. However, StMU was able to stick with them by scoring 23 points of their own as they still held a 15-point lead heading into the final frame. Stephanie Peterson had a team-high nine points in the frame, while Maighan Hedge had eight for CU. Missed free throws hurt the Aggies, as they were just 4-9 from the charity stripe in the period.
In the fourth, the Aggies were able to get to within 11 points after a three-pointer from Battese at he 6:53 mark. St. Mary’s answered with a 7-1 run that pulled them back ahead by 17 points. The Rattlers were 6-6 from the foul line in the final minute of action as they held on for the 84-71 win on Tuesday night.
Cameron shot just 25 percent from the field in the final quarter, giving them a 33.3 shooting percentage for the game against StMU. They were just 6-26 from three and 15-25 from the foul line; their six made three-point field goals gave CU 271 (9.3 per game) for the season, which is an LSC record.
The under-sized Aggies were out-matched down, getting out-rebounded 52-45 and getting seven of their shots blocked by Rattler opponents. Cameron had the advantage in the turnover battle, giving it away just 10 times, compared to 17 by StMU with six of those coming on CU steals.
Peterson led the Black and Gold with 18 points, falling just one shy of her career-high in her debut season. The Broomfield, Colo. native was 7-13 from the field and grabbed six rebounds. The LSC’s second leading scorer Maighan Hedge added 12 points and five assists in the loss.
In their final games for the Aggies, seniors Nwkamma and Battese had 10 points and nine points respectively. Nwakamma added seven rebounds, while Battese had a team-high eight boards and was just 3-12 from three; the Elgin, Okla. native’s 4.2 three-point field goals per game this season broke a conference record (previously 4.0).
Cameron ends the season with a 13-16 record, while St. Mary’s improves to 14-13 and will move on to the quarterfinal game against the top seed A&M-Commerce at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.