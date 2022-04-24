RICHARDSON, Texas — The Cameron women’s tennis team was officially announced as Co-Champions of the Lone Star Conference on Saturday as the league tournament brackets were also released by the league office.
With an 8-1 league record, the Aggie women tied for first place with St. Mary’s and Angelo State in the league standings, making all three Co-Champions of the LSC regular season as Cameron beat St. Mary’s, St. Mary’s beat ASU, and the Rambelles took down CU this spring.
The LSC Championship is the Cameron women’s program’s second all-time with the last one coming back in 2016. That season, CU went 3-0 in the smaller league slate and then went on to win the LSC Tournament Title and then the South Central Region Championship. That 2016 squad also won their first-round meeting at the NCAA Division II National Championship before falling in the second round.
Due to the LSC tiebreaker rule for tennis, the Aggies will claim the one seed in the tournament as they are currently the highest ranked team in the South Central Region (No. 1). The Aggies will face UTPB in their quarterfinal match on Thursday, April 28, at 8:30 a.m. in Arlington, Texas.
On the men’s side, the Aggies earned the three seed in the 8-team conference tournament an will face the 6-seed Western New Mexico at noon at the Arlington Tennis Center in the quarterfinals of the LSC Tournament on Thursday.