The Cameron Athletics administration announced that due to COVID-19 protocols, the Cameron women’s basketball team’s scheduled game for Saturday, Jan. 16, at Texas A&M-Commerce was postponed.
It is the fourth game the Cameron women have had postponed this season due to COVID-19 concerns, as the Aggies’ road game at UT Permian Basin and both matchups with Texas Woman’s have been rescheduled for later in the season. Meanwhile, the games against Western New Mexico that were originally scheduled for this week were cancelled when WNMU announced it was temporarily pausing basketball operations.
A makeup date for the postponed game against the Lions will be announced at a later date.
Cameron is slated for a home-and-home with Arkansas-Fort Smith this week, hosting Thursday and visiting on Saturday.