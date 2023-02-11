Cameron’s women’s basketball team got a measure of revenge from an early-season loss to UT Permian Basin on Saturday, defeating the Falcons, 70-61, on senior day inside the Aggie Gym.
With the win, the Aggies move to 12-13 overall, 9-10 in the Lone Star Conference, and 6-8 in the Western Division. Cameron kept its postseason hopes alive heading into the season’s final three games. Both teams just ahead of the Aggies in the standings lost on Saturday. CU has played one more game than Eastern New Mexico and St. Edward’s, who are both 9-9 in the LSC.
The pair of Kailyn Lay and Karley Miller recorded a team-high 18 points, while Kiara Lovings scored 13 points off the bench. Korie Allensworth chipped in nine points, Katie King had five, Alena Wilson scored three, and Alannah Gillespie and LaKya Leslie scored two.
Wilson grabbed double-digit rebounds for the second time this week, with 15 boards. Gillespie and Lay snagged five, Allensworth and Leslie pulled in four, Miller had two, and Taliyah Johnson added one.
CU would like to forget about how the first quarter went, as they found themselves in a 22-6 hole after the opening frame. Miller would make the first shot of the game for Cameron at the 5:07 mark, and King splashed in the second three with 1:25 left. The Aggies would make 2-of-11 shots in the quarter for 18.2 percent. UTPB would use four three-pointers to build a 16-point lead early.
Allensworth got the scoring started early for CU in the second with a three on the first possession, leading the 11-2 charge over six-plus minutes to start the quarter to bring the game within seven points at 24-17. Lovings would close the first half with a successful four-point play after knocking down a long-range shot and getting fouled. The Black-and-Gold closed the half on a 12-6 run to trail by one, at the half, 30-29. Cameron made 53.3 percent of the shots in the second quarter, hitting 6-of-12 three-pointers, leading to a 23-8 scoring advantage.
Miller, a senior from Edmond, Okla., would take over the game to start the second half, scoring the first 10 points for CU. She would give the Aggies their first lead of the day on a jumper at 31-30 to start the second half. The two teams traded baskets before Cameron would build a 39-34 lead midway through the frame. The Falcons used a 7-2 run to tie the game at 41-41 with 3:45 left in the third. The Black-and-Gold closed the quarter on a 7-3 run to take a 48-46 lead into the fourth.
Cameron kept the pressure on, holding a slight lead until pulling too late. The Aggies would close the game on a 14-5 advantage to hold on to win by nine.
CU will travel to Laredo, Texas, to take on Texas A&M International on Thursday at 6 p.m.