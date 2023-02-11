Cameron’s women’s basketball team got a measure of revenge from an early-season loss to UT Permian Basin on Saturday, defeating the Falcons, 70-61, on senior day inside the Aggie Gym.

With the win, the Aggies move to 12-13 overall, 9-10 in the Lone Star Conference, and 6-8 in the Western Division. Cameron kept its postseason hopes alive heading into the season’s final three games. Both teams just ahead of the Aggies in the standings lost on Saturday. CU has played one more game than Eastern New Mexico and St. Edward’s, who are both 9-9 in the LSC.

