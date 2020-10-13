LAWTON – After sitting just three strokes back of the leader after one round, the Cameron women’s golf team dropped to seventh place at their home tournament, the Oklahoma Intercollegiate, on Monday.
Despite near-perfect weather at the Lawton Country Club all day, the course played tough, as there was just one even-par score recorded on the day (Sophie Hempel, TAMUC) and no under-par rounds.
Cameron was able to handle the course in the first round, shooting a 318, which had them in a three-way tie for second, three strokes behind leader and eventual winner UT Tyler. Junior Iona Roska led the way with a 77, while Ellie Fellers carded a 78 and Kyndall Morgan added an 80; Ashley Davis’ 83 and Emma Englefield’s 84 rounded out the first round for CU.
The Aggie women were not as solid in the second round, adding 10 strokes to their previous round score (328) to finish the day with a 646. Their final team score ended up being 18 strokes back of the final score of the Patriots from UTT.
Roska repeated her first round score to give her back-to-back 77’s, resulting a tournament score of 154. She tied for third individually with UTT’s Raelynn Hardgrave. Roska was just one of two competitors to notch negative scoring on the par-5 holes and had four birdies and 20 pars on the day.
Despite carding an 82 in the second round, Fellers finished just inside the top-20 individually with a 36-hole score of 160. Davis, who had the second-most birdies (5) out of the field, finished with a total score of 165, matching her teammates second round score of 82. Morgan added an 87 in the second round, giving her a 167 for the event, and Englefield totaled a 172 after a second round 88.
UT Tyler edged out UAFS for the tournament win by just one stroke, as the Lions from Arkansas carded a 629 for 36 holes. Angelo State finished in third with a 632 and West Texas A&M was a stroke back of the Belles in fourth. A&M-Commerce rounded out the top-5 with Midwestern State finishing 11 strokes better than CU in sixth.
Cameron will wrap up their Fall 2020 season in two weeks when they compete at the TAMUC Lion Classic in Commerce, Texas on Oct. 26-27.
CU men improve in 2nd round, finish 6th at MSU
WICHITA FALLS, Texas – The Cameron men’s golf team used a 10 stroke improvement between the first and second rounds at the Midwestern State Invitational on Monday to move up to sixth place with a team score of 588 through 36 holes of play.
The Aggies struggled in the first of Monday’s two rounds, shooting a 299, as they were down at the bottom of the leaderboard in 10th place through 18 holes at the Wichita Falls Country Club. A bright spot for CU in the first round was freshman Tobias Andersen, who carded a one-under 70 in his first round of golf at the collegiate level. Fellow first-year Aggie Josiah Crews added a 73, while Tyler Kaman carded a 75. Joey Kirk and Devin Whipple rounded out the lineup with a pair of 81’s.
Cameron also has a “B” team competing at the MSU Invite. That group of five carded a 305 in the first round, led by Logan Dursts’ 74 and Jordan Hardin’s 75.
Kaman and Kirk put the team on their back in the second round. Kaman, last year’s Lone Star Conference Newcomer of the Year, recorded a 67, giving him a 142 through two rounds of play. He is currently tied for seventh individually. Kirk chipped in a 68 during the latter round of the day, giving him a total of 149, one stroke back of his freshman teammate Andersen, who shot a 78 in the second round. Whipple added a 76 to give him a 157 for day one of the invite, while Crews’ 85 gave him a 158 for 36 holes.
The Aggie alternate squad did not have the same success as their teammates, carding a 311 in the second round to give them a 616 for the day. Durst continued his solid play by shooting a 70 as he is currently in 11th place with a two-round total of 144.
On Tuesday, in the final round of the tournament, Cameron will be chasing the current leader, A&M-Commerce, who carded an impressive 571 through two rounds of play.