This will be an important week for both Cameron basketball teams but today all eyes will be on an interesting matchup between the Aggie women and Central Oklahoma.
The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Hamilton Fieldhouse in Edmond.
The game will pit CU Coach Jeff Mahoney and his Aggies against former CU coach Emma Andrews who took the UCO last spring. She also lured four players to follow her along with former Aggie Logan Collyer who is a graduate assistant for Andrews.
Mahoney said he’s trying to put all that aside and just get his team ready for what appears to be a physical match.
“There is no doubt this will be a challenge because Emma has a lot of weapons she can send out there,” Mahoney said. “Her largest problem has been giving them all enough minutes to keep them happy. She’s also trying to find the right combinations to send out there.”
The keys for the Bronchos are Brooke Rainer and Alayzha Knapp.
“Those two girls were there last year and right now they are both averaging 23 a game, so they are going to get some against most teams,” Mahoney said. “Then they have three big girls inside she can use and she’s even been using Ginger (former Eisenhower standout Reece) in the post.”
And, Mahoney said that the Bronchos are pressing and pushing the tempo just like Andrews did during her seven-year stint at Cameron.
With all that talent and the new job, Mahoney knows which team has the pressure.
“The pressure is on Emma and her team,” Mahoney said. “I’ve been involved in those deals before; when you leave one program for another and then play your old team, there is pressure in those situations.”
While Mahoney knows his players are excited about the challenge, the goal is simple.
“Right now we are just working to get better,” Mahoney said. “This will be a good measuring stick for us because we will face big teams in the future in the (Lone Star) conference. I’d say UCO is much like what we will see against West Texas.”
The game was actually scheduled by Andrews before she took the UCO job.
“Yes, this series will continue,” Mahoney said. “We signed a contract to play them while Emma was still here and for us it’s always going to be a good challenge for us to serve as a tuneup for conference.”
Men rally past Rogers State
Cameron men opened their home slate Saturday fighting from behind to earn a 74-71 victory over Rogers State to get to the .500 mark after four games for the first time since 2018.
It also marked the first home win for first-year Aggie head coach Kevin O’Connor. The Aggies picked up their first win of the year, a tough road battle against SWOSU on Wednesday, before returning to the friendly confines of the Aggie Gym on Saturday. The two games had many similarities, including a slow start to the first half before a second-half explosion.
In the first 20 minutes of action against Rogers State, the Aggies only shot 29 percent from the floor and were a lowly 1-for-6 from beyond the arc. Rogers State held star transfer Jaylen Thomas scoreless in the first half.
The second half was a different story; the Black-and-Gold saw four crack double-figures, including Thomas, who lit up the scoreboard for 18 second-half points on just five misses. The Tulsa product made difficult shots in the face of Hillcat defenders while also bringing down six rebounds and dishing two assists.
Reggie Prudhomme orchestrated the Aggie offense with 14 points, six assists, and even scrapped for six rebounds. On the defensive end, Prudhomme swiped four steals while shooting 3-for-6 from the floor.
Colt Savage buried four triples on his way to 15 points in this game while contributing to the team-effort rebounding with six boards of his own.
Munson was the final member of the Black-and-Gold to crack double-digit getting 10 points, four rebounds, and a steal.
CU was down by as many as 10 points and saw eight lead changes and six ties, and only held the advantage for six minutes of game time but still held on to get the win, 74-71.
Up next, Cameron head on the road on Saturday for a non-conference tilt with Northwestern Oklahoma State as a final tune-up before they tip off Lone Star Conference play on Nov. 30 in Tyler, Texas, against UT-Tyler. The Black-and-Gold will not return to the Aggie Gym until Dec. 10 for a doubleheader LSC matchup with St. Mary’s. The Cameron women play at 1 p.m. with the men to follow.