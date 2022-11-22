Cameron drive

Cameron’s Karley Miller dribbles inside the paint while trying to score during the Nov. 15 battle with Harding University at the Cameron Gym. The Aggies rallied for a 73-71 victory to climb to 2-1 on the young season.

 File photo

This will be an important week for both Cameron basketball teams but today all eyes will be on an interesting matchup between the Aggie women and Central Oklahoma.

The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Hamilton Fieldhouse in Edmond.