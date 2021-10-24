Saulo Yoel picked up All-Lone Star Conference honors as the Cameron men placed 10th and the Aggie women finished ninth as a team at the 2021 LSC Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning.
Cameron University played host to the rest of the conference at the Big Green Soccer Complex on Saturday morning as 16 women’s teams and 15 men’s teams took part in the annual LSC Championship races.
The women’s 6K race began the festivities early Saturday morning. DBU repeated as the team champion with 35 points. Cameron finished ninth as a team, their best finish in program history, with 272 points. The Aggies totaled a time of 2:05:41.80 with an average race time of 25:08.36.
Freshman Daesha Brathwaite paced the group from CU, running a time of 23:55.03, which put her in 31st place. Belle Vignes came in with a time of 24:47.40 and finished just inside the top-50 runners. Vanesa Najar wasn’t far behind, crossing the finish line at 25:12.07, while Fae Gonzalez ran a time of 25:39.50. Genevieve Young, Alejandra Collier, and Arian Spears rounded out the top-7 Aggie runners.
West Texas A&M’s Florance Uwajenza finished in the top spot as the individual champion, running a time of 21:33.75, edging out her teammate Eleonora Curtabbie, who was the top newcomer in the race.
The men’s 8K race followed, with WT claiming their ninth straight team title with 42 points, 101 points better than second place finisher St. Edward’s. Cameron placed 10th with 192 points, running an average time of 27:24.34 and totaling 2:17:01.69.
Yoel led the Black and Gold with his time of 26:17.72, earning the top-15 finish and All-Conference honors. Edward Kipruto was the next top finisher for CU, running a time of 27:09.94 and placing 33rd just a few seconds ahead of Jason Cousineau (27:20.03) and AJ Espino (27:30.56). Brian Easter, Nino Heluin, and Justin Hill rounded out the top 7 from Cameron.
The Buffs’ Innocent Murwanashyaka won the individual title, finishing the race with a time of 25:16.51, over 22 seconds better than runner-up Erik Flores of UT Permian Basin.