INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Cameron women’s tennis team earned the No. 2 bid in the South Central Region and the men are the No. 3 seed in the region as the NCAA Tennis Championship brackets were announced on Tuesday night.
For the first time since 2016, both Aggie tennis programs have earned a spot in the NCAA Division II Championship Tournament as Josh Cobble’s squads will culminate two strong seasons with a trip to the postseason in 2022.
Cameron’s women earned the right to host their regional match, welcoming in fellow LSC regular season Co-Champion Angelo State, who earned the 3-seed. The other battle in the region will come from San Antonio, Texas as the No. 1 seeded St. Mary’s Rattlers host the 4-seed Midwestern State.
This will be the 19th postseason appearance for the women, with their last trip coming in 2018 and the last time they hosted and advanced passed the regional coming in 2016. They host an Angelo State team that won the regular season meeting 5-2 on April 9.
The men enter the NCAA postseason as the three seed, facing the No. 2 seed and rival Midwestern State on Tuesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Since 1983, the Cameron men have been in the NCAA Tournament 24 times, posting a 14-24 record. They have gone to the postseason eight out of the last nine years (excluding the shortened 2020 season), including in 2021 when they won the regional over St. Mary’s before falling to the top-seed Columbus State at the National Tournament.
Cameron and Midwestern State have a long history against each other and this season it was the Mustangs who won the regular season meeting, 5-2.
The winner from each of the four South Central Regional matches will go on to the finals, May 17-21, in Altamonte Springs, Fla.