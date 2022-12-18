Cameron’s women’s basketball team closed the first half of the season with a dominating 99-77 win over Midwestern State on Saturday inside the Aggie Gym.

With the win, the Aggies move to 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the Lone Star Conference. Cameron stays perfect inside the Aggie Gym, moving to 4-0. CU had five players score 11 points or more in the game. Katie King was an assist short of a double-double. She recorded 18 points, nine assists, two rebounds, and a steal.

