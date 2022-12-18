Cameron’s women’s basketball team closed the first half of the season with a dominating 99-77 win over Midwestern State on Saturday inside the Aggie Gym.
With the win, the Aggies move to 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the Lone Star Conference. Cameron stays perfect inside the Aggie Gym, moving to 4-0. CU had five players score 11 points or more in the game. Katie King was an assist short of a double-double. She recorded 18 points, nine assists, two rebounds, and a steal.
Alena Wilson scored 16 points, Korie Allensworth added 15, and Kiara Lovings and Karley Miller chipped in 11. Alannah Gillespie, Kloe Heidebrecht, Taliyah Johnson, and LaKya Leslie scored five points, and Hallie Horton and Kailyn Lay scored four points.
Cameron shot 41-of-70 from the floor for 58.6 percent and 9-for-20 from three-point range for 45 percent. CU shot better than 70 percent from the floor in the first and third quarters.
King dished out a team-high nine assists, Lay collected five, Allensworth had three, Gillespie, Horton, and Wilson added two, and Heidebrecht, Leslie, and Lovings added one.
Wilson led the Black-and-Gold with five rebounds, Allensworth and Miller grabbed four boards, Heidebrecht, Lay, and Lovings pulled in three, and Horton, King, and Leslie added two.
Lay swiped four steals, Wilson grabbed two, and Allensworth, Johnson, and King added one.
The Aggies used a 12-0 run in the first quarter to build an early 11-point lead at 14-3 at the 4:13 mark. During the run, Cameron forced seven turnovers. Midwestern State started the game by shooting 1-for-6 from the floor. CU would force nine turnovers in the frame to build a 25-14 lead.
The Black-and-Gold scored six early points to build a 15-point lead at 31-16. MSU cut the deficit to 10 points at 35-25 after a 7-2 run. The Aggies, though, kept the hot hand in the second quarter knocking down 10-of-21 shots from the floor. Cameron forced seven more turnovers in the second quarter.
Early in the second half, the teams traded baskets before the Aggies closed the third quarter on a 12-4 run, stretching their lead to 76-56, giving the Aggies a 20-point advantage with 10 minutes to play. Wilson tallied 10 of her 16 points, and Lovings scored nine of her 11 points in the frame.
Cameron maintained its advantage in the fourth quarter, hitting a game-high 26-point lead on a Johnson three-pointer with 2:38 to play. The Aggies closed on a Gillespie layup closing the game with a 99-77 win.
CU will take the next 10 days off before gearing up for the second half of the season, starting on Dec. 30 by traveling to Lubbock, Texas, to face the lady Chaps with a 5:30 pm tip. Cameron will return home on Jan. 5 when Eastern New Mexico comes to Lawton.
Cameron men suffered their seventh straight game, falling in the Division II Red River Rivalry to the Midwestern State Mustangs, 71-59.
DeSean Munson continues to produce for CU with 14 points. The Aggies came into the game looking to snap a six-game losing skid, attempting to capture their first win within the Lone Star Conference against their border war rivals.
In this game, the Black-And-Gold darted out to an eight-point lead, but from there, the game stalled for both sides. CU never could find their groove on the offensive end, only mustering 59 points in 40 minutes of action.
Cameron had a trio that produced double-figures, with Munson leading the way with 14 points while also hauling in six rebounds. Reggie Prudhomme chipped in 13 points and a team-high four assists, while Jaden Okon ended the night with a double-double scoring 11 points and a team-high 11 rebounds, including an electric put-back slam to try and spark the Aggies.
CU committed 22 turnovers, 10 more than the Mustangs, which doomed them in this contest.
The Aggies will have to sit on this losing streak for a couple of weeks before returning to action on Dec. 30 in Lubbock, Texas, against the Lubbock Christian Chapperals.