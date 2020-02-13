The Aggie women’s basketball team has four more regular season home contests on the schedule, and the stretch begins tonight against UT Tyler.
Game time is set for 5:30 p.m. at Aggie Gym.
Cameron (10-12, 9-7 in Lone Star Conference play) is coming off of a loss to Tarleton, which snapped the Aggies’ five-game win streak, the program’s longest since the 2014-15 season.
Not much went right for the Aggies as their five-game losing streak was snapped last Saturday against Tarleton. CU recorded their lowest scoring drought of their year, scoring under 50 points for the third time this season. They also shot a season low 23.4 percent from the field and went 4-20 from long range. On the other end of the court, TSU shot over 50 percent from the field and went 6-12 from three in the 74-45 win. Leading scorer Maighan Hedge led CU with 11 points, while Stephanie Peterson chipped in 10 points for the Black and Gold.
Cameron visited UT Tyler on Jan. 4 and hit a program-record 18 3-pointers en route to an 84-68 runaway. The Patriots are at the bottom of the conference and division standings in their second year under head coach Jeannette Mosher; they are 3-17 in the first year as a member of the NCAA DII and are 1-15 in LSC games and 0-6 against the division. They have not won a game since Jan. 11.
Junior guard Kelsey Crouse leads the squad with 11.3 points per game, and Breezy Birchette averages 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per outing for the Patriots.
For Cameron, Hedge averages 20 points per game, good for second in the conference and 20th in all of Division II.