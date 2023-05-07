INDIANAPOLIS – The 2023 NCAA Division II Tennis National Championship brackets were announced Wednesday, and both Cameron teams were slated as the ninth seed in the opening round next week.

This makes back-to-back seasons and the third time in CU Tennis history; both of Head Coach Josh Cobble’s teams have earned a spot in the National Championship Tournament, which will take place in Orlando at the USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center).

Recommended for you