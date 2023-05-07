INDIANAPOLIS – The 2023 NCAA Division II Tennis National Championship brackets were announced Wednesday, and both Cameron teams were slated as the ninth seed in the opening round next week.
This makes back-to-back seasons and the third time in CU Tennis history; both of Head Coach Josh Cobble’s teams have earned a spot in the National Championship Tournament, which will take place in Orlando at the USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center).
The 11th-ranked Aggie women, who are 16-2 in division play this spring, head into the championship tournament as the ninth seed and will face the No. 8-seeded University of Charleston Golden Eagles, who are 21-1 and ranked 20th by the ITA.
With the bracket set, The Black-and-Gold’s match against the Golden Eagles is set for 8 a.m. on Friday, May 12. The quarterfinal will be on Saturday, May 13, with the semifinal on Monday, May 15, and the National Championship match will be played on Tuesday, May 16. The second and third-round matches are slated for 4 p.m., while the championship is set for 6:00 pm.
The 12th-ranked men will look to get revenge on Northwest Missouri State, the only other DII school to beat them; they have already repaid the loss to UT Tyler in the Lone Star Conference Tournament Championship game. The Aggies fell 4-3 to the Bearcats back in early March at home.
Cameron’s match against Northwest Missouri State is scheduled for Thursday at 8 a.m. The quarterfinals match will be against the winner of the No. 1-seed Valdosta State/No. 16 Fairmont State on Friday at 4 p.m. while the finals will be at 7 p.m. on Monday.