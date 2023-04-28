Cobble

Cameron tennis coach Josh Cobble has claimed honors often during his time as the Aggies’ head coach and most recently he was named the Lone Star Conference Women’s Coach of them Year.

Cameron has been one of the winningest tennis programs in the Lone Star Conference over the past couple of decades and since 1983 the Aggie men have qualified for the NCAA Division II Tournament 24 times. However, just getting there is something that this bunch wants to do different this time around; they want to stick around longer this season.

Over that long stretch of making the field for the National Tournament, the CU men have compiled a record of 15-25 and while that might be OK for some programs, head coach Josh Cobble and the men want to make their ninth trip to the postseason more productive than the 2022 season when the Aggies beat Midwestern 4-2 in the opener at Streich-Henry Tennis Center at Cameron. But a couple of weeks later the Aggies lost to top seeded Columbus State when the top teams gathered in Florida for the Sweet 16.

