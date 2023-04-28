Cameron has been one of the winningest tennis programs in the Lone Star Conference over the past couple of decades and since 1983 the Aggie men have qualified for the NCAA Division II Tournament 24 times. However, just getting there is something that this bunch wants to do different this time around; they want to stick around longer this season.
Over that long stretch of making the field for the National Tournament, the CU men have compiled a record of 15-25 and while that might be OK for some programs, head coach Josh Cobble and the men want to make their ninth trip to the postseason more productive than the 2022 season when the Aggies beat Midwestern 4-2 in the opener at Streich-Henry Tennis Center at Cameron. But a couple of weeks later the Aggies lost to top seeded Columbus State when the top teams gathered in Florida for the Sweet 16.
This season the first-round opponent is Lubbock Christian and the teams will open the action at 11 a.m. at the Cameron home courts to try and get the match completed before the threat of rain arrives. And Cobble and the Aggies are hoping a good crowd of students and fans will turn out for today’s key match.
The Aggies earned the No. 1 seed after upsetting the University of Texas-Tyler, 4-3 last weekend to win the Lone Star Conference Tournament title. For the Chaps this will be their first journey into the Regionals.
If the CU men can handle Lubbock Christian, they would advance to the Round of 16 starting May 11 in Orlando, Fla.
Cobble has been working hard to make sure his Aggies don’t overlook Lubbock Christian after CU routed the Chaps by a 6-1 margin earlier in the season.
“We have talked a great deal about that because they have two really exceptional players,” Cobble said. “Their No. 1 player won the ITA Fall Regional and their No. 2 player was beaten in the semis or quarterfinals, so they are both dangerous guys. They’ve had a great deal of success and even their No. 5 and No. 6 players have played well. In that earlier match we got off to a good start and got the doubles point and when we’ve done that we’ve usually gotten some good wins. I just wanted our guys to remember in that earlier match we played well and we have to come out with intensity because it is never easy to beat a team twice.”
While the weather could cause some concern, it won’t be like some of the places the Aggies have played before.
“Courts can be much different from the different surfaces where the ball will be faster or slower, plus we play in some places like Western New Mexico where the altitude is an issue and the ball flies higher,” Cobble said. “The advantage we have, though, is our kids can sleep in their own beds and they will be used to the surface and even the winds.”
These regional matches are somewhat different because when a team reaches four points the match ends.
“It is one of those deals where you want everyone to go and be aggressive from the start and get that doubles point,” he said. “You can’t sit back and hope somebody else is going to get ahead and get that point. We want that doubles point and if we go out and get that we’ve been able to come away with wins. That is very important to get off to a good start.”
Cameron’s women’s tennis team earned the No. 1 ranking in the South Central Region when the NCAA DII Tennis Championship brackets were announced Monday night and this will be the 20th postseason appearance for the CU women.
The Aggies made it back-to-back seasons reaching the regional tournament, but last year’s run ended in the Sweet 16.
This makes the third time in Cobble’s tenure that CU will square off against Midwestern State in the regional, with both teams winning once.
The Black-and-Gold earned the right to host their regional match after winning the Lone Star Conference regular season championship and getting the votes from the region’s coaches.
The Aggies will host MSU on Monday at 1 p.m. and there will be revenge on the mind of Cobble’s crew that lost a 5-2 decision when the teams met at Wichita Falls on April 13.
“The thing about MSU is that even though they’ve lost a couple of good players with season-ending injuries, they are a very competitive team,” Cobble said. “They play exceptionally hard and our players have seen that and understand that we have to come out ready to match their competitive drive. We have to get on the court and be aggressive because they won’t give us anything easy.”
One thing about college tennis is with so many foreign players, it’s a different attitude.
“We have girls from Russia and Ukraine and other countries and for these kids this team is their family,” he said. “They can’t go home for the holidays or to see their families. They are there to cry on each other’s shoulders because that is the family they have while they are here. I hope some of our fans will come out and meet our kids and watch some great tennis.”
Cameron hosted a banquet last night for the four teams and while they were visiting and talking with rival teams at the banquet, when that first serve is made today the mood will change and things will get serious in a hurry.