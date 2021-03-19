FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Cameron women’s and men’s tennis teams came away with a pair of wins against UAFS on Thursday as they began Lone Star Conference play against the Lions.
Just over a year ago, these four teams met in Lawton with the men getting through their match with a CU win, but the women had to be called off the court before they could finish and just a few days later the LSC canceled the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over 365 days later, the Aggies and Lions met back up again in Arkansas, looking to be heading back to a sense of normalcy in college sports.
Cameron’s women snapped a two-match skid with a 5-2 win over UAFS to move to 7-2 on the season. They did not start out the match leading, however, as the Lady Lions came away with wins on court two and three to secure the doubles point. On court one, the Aggie duo of Alisa Savina and Lea Manga came away with a 6-2 win.
In singles play, the Black and Gold came away with wins on all but court five. Savina had a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win at one, while Manga went to three sets, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, in her win at two. Alex Lopez had a convincing win at three 6-3, 6-0 and Julianne Garcia matched that score on court four. In the six singles match, Pilar Jaurena came away with a 6-2, 6-1 victory, giving the Aggies a 5-2 win in their first league match of the spring.
Cameron’s men came away with a dominant 7-0 win over their LSC foe, extending their winning streak to four matches and moving above .500 with a 5-4 record on the season. Despite a 6-1 win by Joao Duleba and Maycon Dias at two doubles, the 1-0 lead did not come easy for CU, who dropped the court three match 7-5, but won by that score at one where Bruno Vietri and Oscar del Granado held on for the victory.
All six singles matched were decided in two sets. Vietri, del Granado, Dias, and Carlos Vidal did not let their opponent get to four games in either set. Alvaro Chavez posted duplicate 6-4 wins at four to earn his point, while Duleba came away with a tough 7-6, 7-5 victory at five.
Both Aggie squads will get back to non-conference action this weekend. The CU men kick things off with a make-up match against Northwest Missouri State on Friday morning in Tahlequa, Okla. and then will take on Seward Country at home on Saturday afternoon.
Prior to the men’s match on Saturday, which will begin at 2 p.m., at the Streich-Henry Tennis Complex, the Aggie women will play host to the Northeastern State Riverhawks for a match set to begin at 9 a.m.