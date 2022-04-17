The Cameron tennis teams kept up their strong play and Saturday with the 10th ranked Aggie women winning 7-0 over Western New Mexico and the men winning 6-1 against the Mustangs.
Both Aggie programs took care of business for the second straight day with the wins over ENMU on their home courts. The women continued their quest for a LSC regular season championship with their third straight women while the men looked to improve their seed in the conference tournament.
Entering the weekend ranked No. 10 in the ITA, the CU women dominated doubles play to take an early lead over the Mustangs. The 25th ranked duo of Ansastasia Uspenskaia and Magda Wawrowska at one and Kateryna Rudenko and Lea Manga at three both won 6-0 and Vasilisa Polunova and Karolina Glowinska capped off the doubles sweep with a 6-3 win at the two spot.
All six singles matches were decided in two sets to complete the match sweep. Wawrowska and Glowinksa both won 6-1, 6-1 at four and six respectively while Polunova won 6-1, 6-3 at one, Uspenskaia won 6-1, 6-1 at two, Rudenko won 6-3, 6-0 at three, and Pilar Jaurena claimed the win at five 6-2, 6-0.
The win moves Cameron to 17-3 overall this spring and 7-1 league play which has them tied at the top of the LSC standings with St. Mary’s with one more week of regular season matches to play.
Cameron’s men weren’t as dominant as the women, but still won 6-1. The action started Tomas Almeida and Thomas Cardona at one and Marek Slojewski and Joao Duleba at three both winning 6-3 to give CU the doubles point.
Carlos Vidal started singles with a quick 6-3, 6-0 win at three and then Kristian Kubik won 6-4, 6-1 at four to put the Aggies ahead 3-0. The match clinching point came at two as the 29th-ranked Cardona won 6-1, 7-6 with an 8-6 tiebreak score. Sean Batkis won 6-4, 6-3 at five and Duleba won 2-6, 6-3, 10-3 at six to give the Aggies their fifth and sixth points. The only WNMU point came at one as Jonathan Vega upset the 72nd-ranked Almeida with a 2-6, 6-3, 13-11 close win.
Cameron’s men are now 11-7 overall this season and 4-2 in league play with their second straight 6-1 win.
On Tuesday, the Aggie women host No. 6 UCO before closing out the regular season on Thursday, April 21, at home against UAFS. The men also host the Lions on Thursday before ending the regular season at Ouachita Baptist on Saturday.